XRP whales add 120M tokens as charts show a breakout and hidden asset signals rally into October ETF decisions.XRP whales add 120M tokens as charts show a breakout and hidden asset signals rally into October ETF decisions.

This Mystery Asset Leads XRP’s Price by 29 Days

نویسنده: CryptoPotato
2025/09/29 20:37
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000000582-1.77%
XRP
XRP$2.4302-4.21%

XRP traders are watching a mix of technical signals, whale activity, and upcoming ETF deadlines as analysts point to a possible rally into October.

Hidden Asset Shows 29-Day Lead

According to crypto analyst Charting Guy, he had shared charts comparing XRP with an unnamed asset that seemed to lead XRP’s price by 29 days. According to his findings, this correlation has been in sync with every major pivot for XRP throughout 2025.

From the first chart, the movements of the leading asset are shifted by 29 days, showing how peaks and retracements align with turning points of XRP itself. The second chart applies the lag directly and yields a projection suggesting that in October, XRP may climb past $4.

According to the analyst, the sharp rise of the leading asset on the 19th of September should tie in with the 18th of October, when the SEC decides on the Grayscale XRP ETF.

His third chart overlays the asset’s fractal pattern onto XRP’s chart, reinforcing the suggestion that XRP continues to mirror the same structure on a delay.

Whale Accumulation on the Rise

Analyst Ali reported that whales holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP added 120 million tokens in the last 72 hours. His chart shows these wallets now control around 7.91 billion XRP.

This increase came while XRP’s price moved between $2.75 and $3.10, suggesting accumulation during a consolidation phase.

Historically, similar periods of buying by large holders have supported price floors and created conditions for later rallies.

Breakout on the Quarterly Chart

Analyst Mikybull pointed to XRP’s performance on the quarterly timeframe. He noted that XRP has turned green on the chart for the first time since 2017, closing above long-term resistance near $1.60–$1.80.

At that time, the breakout above resistance was followed by a rapid rally to new highs. Mikybull suggested the current structure could follow a similar path, stating:

His chart shows the former resistance area now acting as support, with a green vertical measure suggesting room for further expansion.

ETF Deadlines Ahead

As previously reported by CryptoPotato, the SEC is set to rule on six XRP ETF applications between October 18 and November 14. Proposals come from firms including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, and Franklin Templeton.

With whale buying, a long-term breakout in play, and ETF deadlines approaching, XRP is entering October under close watch from traders and institutions.

The post This Mystery Asset Leads XRP’s Price by 29 Days appeared first on CryptoPotato.

