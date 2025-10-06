صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR The federal government shutdown is delaying economic reports from the Labor Department and Census Bureau, including trade deficit data, jobless claims, and wholesale inventories Federal Reserve operations continue normally because the Fed is funded through interest on securities rather than congressional appropriations Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other Fed officials [...] The post The Week Ahead: Government Shutdown Delays Economic Data as Fed Officials Speak appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR The federal government shutdown is delaying economic reports from the Labor Department and Census Bureau, including trade deficit data, jobless claims, and wholesale inventories Federal Reserve operations continue normally because the Fed is funded through interest on securities rather than congressional appropriations Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other Fed officials [...] The post The Week Ahead: Government Shutdown Delays Economic Data as Fed Officials Speak appeared first on CoinCentral.

The Week Ahead: Government Shutdown Delays Economic Data as Fed Officials Speak

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/06 14:25
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05257-1.68%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.000979-6.67%

TLDR

  • The federal government shutdown is delaying economic reports from the Labor Department and Census Bureau, including trade deficit data, jobless claims, and wholesale inventories
  • Federal Reserve operations continue normally because the Fed is funded through interest on securities rather than congressional appropriations
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week at various events
  • Major corporate earnings from PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines, Levi Strauss, and Constellation Brands are still expected as planned
  • Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs October 7-8 while Bitcoin trades near $125,000 and Ethereum surpasses $4,400

The federal government shutdown is creating uncertainty for investors this week as several key economic data releases face delays. Reports from agencies like the Labor Department and Census Bureau are on hold during the shutdown.

The shutdown affects data that investors typically use to gauge economic health. The U.S. trade deficit report for August will not come out as scheduled on Tuesday. Weekly initial jobless claims data for the week ending October 4 is also delayed.

Forex Factory

Wholesale inventories for August face the same fate. The monthly federal budget report for September may or may not be released on Friday. These delays leave investors with less information than usual about the economy’s direction.

The Federal Reserve will continue its normal schedule despite the shutdown. The central bank gets its funding from interest charges on securities it holds rather than from congressional appropriations. This means Fed operations proceed as planned.

Fed Officials to Speak at Multiple Events

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a pre-recorded introduction at Thursday’s community bank conference. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman are scheduled for a fireside chat at the same event. Several other Fed speakers have events lined up throughout the week.

The Fed will release minutes from its most recent meeting on Wednesday. At that meeting, the central bank cut interest rates for the first time in 2025. Investors will examine the minutes for signs of influence from Stephen Miran, the board’s newest member who supports steeper rate cuts.

Fed Governor Miran is scheduled to speak on Tuesday. Other Fed officials speaking this week include Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Fed Governor Michael Barr, and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks on Friday.

Consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan is expected on Friday. The Fed’s consumer credit report should come out on Tuesday. These releases do not depend on shutdown-affected agencies.

Corporate Earnings Continue Despite Shutdown

Constellation Brands reports earnings on Monday. The Corona and Modelo parent company cut its outlook last month due to tariff concerns and declining alcohol consumption. Sales are expected to show a decrease.

PepsiCo reports on Thursday. Some analysts warn the company could face challenges from its Frito-Lay division and weakness in North American sales. Delta Air Lines also reports Thursday after reinstating its outlook with better-than-expected results.

Levi Strauss reports earnings on Thursday. The jeans maker grew revenue in its prior quarter despite tariff pressures. Applied Digital, Tilray Brands, and Helen of Troy also report Thursday.

Amazon holds its Prime Big Deal Days sales event on October 7-8. Walmart runs its own competing sales event at the same time. These events offer insights into consumer spending patterns.

OpenAI hosts its DevDay developer conference on Monday. Analysts expect new features and announcements from the ChatGPT maker. McCormick reports earnings on Tuesday.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

Bitcoin recently surpassed $125,000 while Ethereum cleared $4,400. The rallies stem from ETF inflows, rate cut expectations, and rising institutional interest. Bakkt Holdings stock jumped 150% on renewed institutional demand and debt reduction.

The post The Week Ahead: Government Shutdown Delays Economic Data as Fed Officials Speak appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$160.71-3.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,344.32-1.66%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.319-1.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06132-3.03%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00958-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003698-5.30%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,389.65
$103,389.65$103,389.65

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.35
$3,481.35$3,481.35

-1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.89
$160.89$160.89

-3.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4326
$2.4326$2.4326

-3.81%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17608
$0.17608$0.17608

-1.75%