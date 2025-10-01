صرافیDEX+
Bitcoin's recent price spike has raised concerns that the upcoming U.S. government shutdown is driving investors to look for alternative assets.Bitcoin's recent price spike has raised concerns that the upcoming U.S. government shutdown is driving investors to look for alternative assets.

The US Government Shutdown: A Possible Drive for Bitcoin’s Recent Rally

نویسنده: CryptoPotato
2025/10/01 02:31
Bitcoin’s recent spike has raised concerns, with analysts pointing to the upcoming U.S. government shutdown as a potential trigger.

The political standoff in Washington is pushing investors to look for alternatives as markets prepare for possible disruption.

Shutdown Risks Diverts Capital To Crypto

Data shows that Bitcoin rose by roughly 4.2% in late September, a move Nasdaq attributed to growing fears of a government shutdown that could delay economic reports and weaken confidence in U.S. financial stability.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF mirrored the rally, gaining as much as 4.9% on September 29. According to Nasdaq, the rise is a sign of how optimism in crypto is extending into regulated investment products. At the same time, broader financial markets are moving, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surging as traders compared shutdown risks with Federal policy. Analysts also recently highlighted the rise in gold as a result of dollar weakness, among other factors, which together signal a shift toward safe-haven assets.

The Council on Foreign Relations said that the growth of digital assets presents a challenge for governments and central banks. As a result, Bitcoin could attract increased inflows as traders seek alternatives to traditional markets if the political deadlock intensifies.

Elsewhere, a New York Times report reveals that these shutdowns often resolve within a short time, but their effects can impact markets for a long time. However, this also raises concerns about how the situation could slow regulatory reviews, which include SEC approvals for financial products tied to digital assets.

Political Gridlock Shapes Bitcoin’s Narrative

Bitcoin has long been seen as an option to traditional finance, especially in times of institutional chaos. According to MarketWatch, while shutdowns often generate short-term volatility, their combination with monetary policy decisions can extend market stress.

This environment supports Bitcoin’s “uncorrelated asset” narrative, which argues that when federal operations stall, digital assets are seen as independent alternatives. However, the reality is more complex. CME Group shared that the flagship cryptocurrency now shows a stronger correlation with equities. This is a sign of general risk sentiment as opposed to the safe-haven narrative.

Institutional interest adds another layer. The iShares ETF, with similar products, makes Bitcoin accessible to traditional investors who may not hold the asset directly. Rising demand in these cases suggests that shutdown fears are influencing not just retail traders but also fund managers.

For now, Bitcoin’s increase indicates both market strength and economic stress. Whether the rally continues depends primarily on how Congress deals with the financial plan crisis.

The post The US Government Shutdown: A Possible Drive for Bitcoin’s Recent Rally appeared first on CryptoPotato.

