The post The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media prior to her speech on day two of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave little away Monday about where the axe could fall in the forthcoming budget, as she looks to fill a hole in Britain’s public finances. Addressing the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Finance Minister Reeves said she would champion Britain’s economic “renewal” ahead of the Treasury’s Nov. 26 Autumn Budget, with a focus on “the abolition of long-term youth unemployment.” Anyone hoping for clues about plans for tax hikes or spending cuts was left disappointed, however, as the finance minister instead announced plans to get thousands of young people on benefits into paid work as part of a “Youth Guarantee” scheme. “Every young person will be guaranteed either a place in a college, for those who want to continue their studies or an apprenticeship, to help them learn a trade vital to our plans to rebuild the country, or one-to-one support to find a job,” she told conference delegates. “But more than that our guarantee will ensure that any young person out of work for 18 months will be given a paid work placement. Real work, practical experience, and new skills,” she said in comments released by the government in advance of her speech. ‘The world has changed’ While sounding a positive note for young people, Reeves’ speech did little to dispel wider public concerns that taxes will need to rise in order to fill a growing fiscal hole. The issue has been exacerbated by spending commitments made by Reeves in the last year, U-turns on welfare cuts and the chancellor’s determination… The post The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media prior to her speech on day two of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave little away Monday about where the axe could fall in the forthcoming budget, as she looks to fill a hole in Britain’s public finances. Addressing the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Finance Minister Reeves said she would champion Britain’s economic “renewal” ahead of the Treasury’s Nov. 26 Autumn Budget, with a focus on “the abolition of long-term youth unemployment.” Anyone hoping for clues about plans for tax hikes or spending cuts was left disappointed, however, as the finance minister instead announced plans to get thousands of young people on benefits into paid work as part of a “Youth Guarantee” scheme. “Every young person will be guaranteed either a place in a college, for those who want to continue their studies or an apprenticeship, to help them learn a trade vital to our plans to rebuild the country, or one-to-one support to find a job,” she told conference delegates. “But more than that our guarantee will ensure that any young person out of work for 18 months will be given a paid work placement. Real work, practical experience, and new skills,” she said in comments released by the government in advance of her speech. ‘The world has changed’ While sounding a positive note for young people, Reeves’ speech did little to dispel wider public concerns that taxes will need to rise in order to fill a growing fiscal hole. The issue has been exacerbated by spending commitments made by Reeves in the last year, U-turns on welfare cuts and the chancellor’s determination…