صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media prior to her speech on day two of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave little away Monday about where the axe could fall in the forthcoming budget, as she looks to fill a hole in Britain’s public finances. Addressing the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Finance Minister Reeves said she would champion Britain’s economic “renewal” ahead of the Treasury’s Nov. 26 Autumn Budget, with a focus on “the abolition of long-term youth unemployment.” Anyone hoping for clues about plans for tax hikes or spending cuts was left disappointed, however, as the finance minister instead announced plans to get thousands of young people on benefits into paid work as part of a “Youth Guarantee” scheme. “Every young person will be guaranteed either a place in a college, for those who want to continue their studies or an apprenticeship, to help them learn a trade vital to our plans to rebuild the country, or one-to-one support to find a job,” she told conference delegates. “But more than that our guarantee will ensure that any young person out of work for 18 months will be given a paid work placement. Real work, practical experience, and new skills,” she said in comments released by the government in advance of her speech. ‘The world has changed’ While sounding a positive note for young people, Reeves’ speech did little to dispel wider public concerns that taxes will need to rise in order to fill a growing fiscal hole. The issue has been exacerbated by spending commitments made by Reeves in the last year, U-turns on welfare cuts and the chancellor’s determination… The post The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media prior to her speech on day two of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave little away Monday about where the axe could fall in the forthcoming budget, as she looks to fill a hole in Britain’s public finances. Addressing the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Finance Minister Reeves said she would champion Britain’s economic “renewal” ahead of the Treasury’s Nov. 26 Autumn Budget, with a focus on “the abolition of long-term youth unemployment.” Anyone hoping for clues about plans for tax hikes or spending cuts was left disappointed, however, as the finance minister instead announced plans to get thousands of young people on benefits into paid work as part of a “Youth Guarantee” scheme. “Every young person will be guaranteed either a place in a college, for those who want to continue their studies or an apprenticeship, to help them learn a trade vital to our plans to rebuild the country, or one-to-one support to find a job,” she told conference delegates. “But more than that our guarantee will ensure that any young person out of work for 18 months will be given a paid work placement. Real work, practical experience, and new skills,” she said in comments released by the government in advance of her speech. ‘The world has changed’ While sounding a positive note for young people, Reeves’ speech did little to dispel wider public concerns that taxes will need to rise in order to fill a growing fiscal hole. The issue has been exacerbated by spending commitments made by Reeves in the last year, U-turns on welfare cuts and the chancellor’s determination…

The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 20:31
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03342-2.45%
COM
COM$0.005872-9.49%
Union
U$0.006423+4.52%
Sidekick
K$0.02001-5.43%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007326-3.51%

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media prior to her speech on day two of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave little away Monday about where the axe could fall in the forthcoming budget, as she looks to fill a hole in Britain’s public finances.

Addressing the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Finance Minister Reeves said she would champion Britain’s economic “renewal” ahead of the Treasury’s Nov. 26 Autumn Budget, with a focus on “the abolition of long-term youth unemployment.”

Anyone hoping for clues about plans for tax hikes or spending cuts was left disappointed, however, as the finance minister instead announced plans to get thousands of young people on benefits into paid work as part of a “Youth Guarantee” scheme.

“Every young person will be guaranteed either a place in a college, for those who want to continue their studies or an apprenticeship, to help them learn a trade vital to our plans to rebuild the country, or one-to-one support to find a job,” she told conference delegates.

“But more than that our guarantee will ensure that any young person out of work for 18 months will be given a paid work placement. Real work, practical experience, and new skills,” she said in comments released by the government in advance of her speech.

‘The world has changed’

While sounding a positive note for young people, Reeves’ speech did little to dispel wider public concerns that taxes will need to rise in order to fill a growing fiscal hole.

The issue has been exacerbated by spending commitments made by Reeves in the last year, U-turns on welfare cuts and the chancellor’s determination to stick to her own self-imposed rules on balancing the books, lowering U.K. debt and only borrowing to invest.

Estimates vary, but economists suggest the chancellor could now need to find as much as an extra £50 billion ($67.16 billion) to fill the gap in the U.K.’s public finances amid substantial spending on welfare and public services, lower tax receipts and growth, and higher borrowing costs.

In her last Autumn Budget, Reeves carried out a $40 billion tax raid that largely hit British businesses and employers, raising the minimum wage and national insurance contributions they had to pay. She promised she would not hit businesses further, while the Labour Party had committed to not raising taxes on working people before coming to power in a landslide victory in July 2024.

Now, faced with her own strict rules on spending, borrowing and balancing the budget, the chancellor is highly likely to have to break promises as she seeks to to fill the fiscal hole.

Balancing the books is an unviable task for Reeves, who made headlines earlier this year after she cried in parliament. Questions over whether she might be sacked rattled markets amid accusations that she was mismanaging Europe’s second-largest economy, behind Germany.

“The Chancellor is boxed in by her own numbers and by political reality,” Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory firm deVere Group, said in emailed comments Monday. “Markets will demand discipline, but her party will demand action. The path of least resistance is higher taxation.”

“Investors should take seriously the risk of a broad-based tax grab,” he said, adding: “When gilt yields are this high and the deficit this wide, the Treasury will look for revenue wherever it can find it.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves to his right, looking visibly upset, in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Image sourced under the Open Parliament Licence v3.0

Indeed both Reeves and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer — who has backed her repeatedly — have signalled that tax rises could be on the immediate horizon.

Speaking to the BBC earlier Monday, Reeves refused to guarantee that she will not extend the freeze on income tax thresholds — the rates at which workers start paying higher taxes.

“I’m not going to be able to do that,” Reeves told the broadcaster, saying “the world has changed” amid trade tariffs and ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

She added that Labour’s pre-election commitment to not raise VAT, a tax added to most products and services, still stands, echoing Starmer’s stated position when questioned on the matter on Sunday.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/29/the-uks-finance-minister-keeps-public-guessing-over-tax-hikes.html

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,171.04
$103,171.04$103,171.04

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,469.70
$3,469.70$3,469.70

-0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.46
$159.46$159.46

-0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4280
$2.4280$2.4280

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17559
$0.17559$0.17559

-0.31%