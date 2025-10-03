صرافیDEX+
The post The Real Story of XRP and Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holds $178B market cap, but escrow releases keep supply pressure on every price rally. Chainlink secures $90B+ in DeFi TVS, with CCIP and Swift pilots proving utility beyond speculation. Market cap comparison alone can mislead traders. Real signals are XRP escrow flow and LINK oracle adoption metrics. XRP currently holds a market capitalization above $178 billion, trading near $2.97, while Chainlink sits closer to $15 billion, with LINK priced around $22. Both XRP and Chainlink (LINK) are giants in the crypto space, occupying very different roles in the crypto ecosystem.  On paper, that gap makes XRP appear dominant. But raw market cap is just price multiplied by circulating supply. It doesn't reveal what each network actually powers or how value flows through their ecosystems. For starters, on their respective networks, XRP is used in payments, liquidity bridging, and settlement, while Chainlink provides real-world data to smart contracts and blockchains. Related: XRP Might Be Wall Street's Very Own Dark Horse as Issuers Crowd October and Funds Compare It to Bitcoin XRP's Dynamics: Escrow Supply and Payment Rails A defining feature is Ripple's escrow system where up to 1 billion XRP is released each month, with much of it re-locked. That controlled release is designed to prevent uncontrolled inflation, but it also means supply pressure constantly exists. At the same time, Ripple reports that the XRPL processes over $1 billion in stablecoin volume each month and has risen into the top-10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) activity. This means, XRP's worth comes from banks and payment providers using it to transfer value, and more usage means more potential value. In contrast, Chainlink's value comes from the demand for its data services. Meaning, the more that DeFi apps and other projects need reliable data, the more valuable its network becomes. Related: XRP…

The Real Story of XRP and Chainlink

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:38
  • XRP holds $178B market cap, but escrow releases keep supply pressure on every price rally.
  • Chainlink secures $90B+ in DeFi TVS, with CCIP and Swift pilots proving utility beyond speculation.
  • Market cap comparison alone can mislead traders. Real signals are XRP escrow flow and LINK oracle adoption metrics.

XRP currently holds a market capitalization above $178 billion, trading near $2.97, while Chainlink sits closer to $15 billion, with LINK priced around $22. Both XRP and Chainlink (LINK) are giants in the crypto space, occupying very different roles in the crypto ecosystem. 

On paper, that gap makes XRP appear dominant. But raw market cap is just price multiplied by circulating supply. It doesn’t reveal what each network actually powers or how value flows through their ecosystems.

For starters, on their respective networks, XRP is used in payments, liquidity bridging, and settlement, while Chainlink provides real-world data to smart contracts and blockchains.

Related: XRP Might Be Wall Street’s Very Own Dark Horse as Issuers Crowd October and Funds Compare It to Bitcoin

XRP’s Dynamics: Escrow Supply and Payment Rails

A defining feature is Ripple’s escrow system where up to 1 billion XRP is released each month, with much of it re-locked. That controlled release is designed to prevent uncontrolled inflation, but it also means supply pressure constantly exists.

At the same time, Ripple reports that the XRPL processes over $1 billion in stablecoin volume each month and has risen into the top-10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) activity.

This means, XRP’s worth comes from banks and payment providers using it to transfer value, and more usage means more potential value. In contrast, Chainlink’s value comes from the demand for its data services. Meaning, the more that DeFi apps and other projects need reliable data, the more valuable its network becomes.

Related: XRP Value Towers Over LINK as ETFs Build Institutional Demand

Chainlink operates as infrastructure rather than a payment token. Its oracles secure over $65–90 billion across DeFi protocols, delivering pricing feeds that underpin lending, stablecoins, and derivatives. Analysts also track Transaction Value Enabled (TVE) in the trillions, reflecting aggregate economic activity supported by Chainlink data.

On top of that, CCIP (Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol) is connecting public and private chains, with banks and financial institutions running pilots through Swift’s tokenization tests. Once these pilots move from testing to production, LINK’s demand could accelerate far beyond what its market cap implies.

Why Market Cap Metric Alone Can Fail the Comparison

Comparing XRP and Chainlink purely by market cap is apples to oranges. A large market cap can be inflated by hype and speculation. For instance, XRP’s price often moves on regulatory news and overall market mood, whereas Chainlink’s value is more closely tied to how much its oracle services are actually being used.

Also, XRP has a large amount of tokens that are unlocked and released on a schedule, which can keep a lid on the price even when people want to buy. By contrast, LINK’s tokenomics tie more closely to demand where staking locks the tokens, while the rollout of CCIP adoption in cross-chain and institutional pilots reduces available float further. 

What Traders Should Instead Watch: Utility Metrics Over Rankings

The signals that matter are not where XRP or Chainlink sit on CoinMarketCap’s leaderboard, but how much their networks are actually used.

For LINK, the key metric is Total Value Secured (TVS) growth and whether CCIP moves from pilot programs with Swift and banks into live production. That will show whether Chainlink’s oracles are scaling into global finance. One could say that Chainlink’s model has more organic “stickiness” across chains.

Whereas for XRP, attention should be on escrow net releases and re-locks, along with on-ledger settlement volume.

Those utility signals – TVS for Chainlink, escrow dynamics and settlement throughput for XRP, tell you whether demand is sticky or fleeting. Market cap, by contrast, only gives you a snapshot of speculative pricing.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/beyond-market-cap-the-real-story-of-xrp-and-chainlink/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

