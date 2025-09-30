صرافیDEX+
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been progressing through its multi-phase presale, having already raised $16,550,000 since launch. The project is currently in Phase 6, which is 50% filled, with tokens selling at $0.035. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise to $0,04, reflecting a 14.3% increase, before ultimately reaching $ 0.06 at launch.Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been progressing through its multi-phase presale, having already raised $16,550,000 since launch. The project is currently in Phase 6, which is 50% filled, with tokens selling at $0.035. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise to $0,04, reflecting a 14.3% increase, before ultimately reaching $ 0.06 at launch.

The Mutuum Finance Ecosystem

نویسنده: Hackernoon
2025/09/30 19:26
XRP news today is highlighting a remarkable development as the mXRP staking vault has surpassed $20 million in locked value. This is an important milestone at a time when the debate on what crypto to purchase now is gaining ground especially with the institutional interest growing.

At the same time, a similar narrative is developing in the context of Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new cryptocurrency that is gaining traction and whose presale is progressing at an impressive pace. Together, these updates are helping to shape investor sentiment and focus attention on the next big things in crypto.

XRP Staking And ETF Momentum

The mXRP vault crossing $20 million in staking has captured attention because it reflects growing confidence in XRP’s role within decentralized finance. Moreover, this achievement is coinciding with new ETF pathways opening for XRP. The introduction of XRT, an institutional gateway product combining XRP holdings with derivatives and cash, is serving as a proof-of-concept for regulated structures.

In addition, the SEC is currently looking at 11 spot XRP ETF applications, with decisions expected in mid-October. If approvals proceed, it's possible XRP will see accelerated inflows like Bitcoin and Ethereum and create new momentum in crypto charts.

Consequently, many market observers are highlighting why XRP is among the best crypto coins to keep an eye out for. Yet, along with these institutional advances are the interests from investors with an eye on newer entrants who offer utility directly to the ground level.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gaining Speed

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been progressing through its multi-phase presale, having already raised $16,550,000 since launch and attracted 16,660 holders. The project is currently in Phase 6, which is 50% filled, with tokens selling at $0.035. This price is 3.5 times higher than the opening phase price of $0.01 highlighting the steady appreciation already enjoyed by early buyers.

Phase 6 is underway and selling fast, which means this discounted entry point is quickly closing. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise to $0.04, reflecting a 14.3% increase, before ultimately reaching $0.06 at launch.

Investors buying in now stand to gain around 371% return at launch, according to presale tokenomics. This progression underlines why Mutuum is increasingly viewed as the best crypto to buy now compared to more established tokens with slower growth curves.

Inside The Mutuum Finance Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance is creating a lending and borrowing protocol that's designed around two complementary markets, Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). In the P2C system, users put assets into a pool of liquidity, which borrowers can access immediately.

Rates change dynamically according to utilization, to ensure efficiency. In the P2P market lenders and borrowers reach an agreement and create tailored terms, creating isolated vaults that offer flexibility and control of risk.

The protocol emphasizes safeguards like overcollateralization, liquidation triggers, and reserve factors to protect liquidity providers. Furthermore, Mutuum is integrating Chainlink oracles and fallback mechanisms to ensure accurate price discovery across assets. This design is being supported by parameters such as deposit caps and borrow caps, which protect against manipulation and liquidity shocks.

To expand its utility, Mutuum Finance plans to roll out a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, further increasing on-platform liquidity. In addition, a dashboard with a leaderboard has already been launched, rewarding the top 50 MUTM holders with bonus tokens. Security measures have also been addressed through a completed CertiK audit that scored 90/100. Alongside this, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been introduced to reward vulnerability disclosures across four severity tiers.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced community incentives. A $100,000 MUTM giveaway is underway, with ten winners set to receive $10,000 each. To participate, entrants must provide a wallet address, complete quests, and confirm eligibility with a minimum $50 presale investment. This initiative underscores the project’s effort to engage and reward its community while the presale advances.

Why Mutuum Is Outpacing Alternatives

While XRP continues to draw institutional attention through ETFs and staking vaults, Mutuum Finance is providing an entirely different route for growth-focused investors. The presale’s tiered pricing, combined with the clear lending-and-borrowing utility, is positioning MUTM as the best cryptocurrency to invest in today. Furthermore, its growing holder base, secured audit, and innovative dual-market design are distinguishing it from traditional altcoins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already demonstrated significant progress, and the current presale phase offers one of the last chances to acquire tokens at discounted rates. Investors searching for which crypto to buy now are finding Mutuum’s structured approach and rapid adoption highly persuasive. As momentum continues, both XRP and Mutuum are shaping the latest chapter in crypto investing.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do your own research before making any financial decision.

:::

\

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

