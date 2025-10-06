The Future of Robots is wonderful or scary?

China’s robot dog just smoked Boston Dynamics.

Somewhere in a lab in Boston, a robotic dog named Spot is quietly weeping hydraulic tears.

Because a new alpha just marked its territory — and it’s sprinting out of China.

Meet Black Panther II, the fastest robot dog in the world.

Built by Chinese startup Mirror Me, this four-legged speedster just clocked 100 meters in 13.17 seconds on live TV.

That’s Usain Bolt-level pace.

From a robot.

Welcome to 2025, the future is bright and lovely.

This isn’t just some flashy gimmick.

Black Panther II hit a peak of 9.7 meters per second, even hitting 10.9 in trials.

For context, Boston Dynamics’ WildCat — previously the fastest — topped out at a quaint 8.8 m/s.

So yes, the crown’s been stolen.

And it wasn’t subtle.

This is the same country that’s churning out 556,000 industrial robots a year (up 14.2% in 2024), is on track to dominate humanoid robotics by 2030, and now wants bipedal machines running at Olympic speeds within two years.