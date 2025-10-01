صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
In the crowded world of crypto sponsorships, it is rare to see a project break new ground with a partnership that has no precedent. BlockDAG (BDAG) has done just that, becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to secure a partnership in Formula 1®, joining forces with BWT Alpine F1 in what is already being seen as […] The post The First Layer-1 in Formula 1®: Why BlockDAG’s Partnership With BWT Alpine F1 Redefines Credibility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In the crowded world of crypto sponsorships, it is rare to see a project break new ground with a partnership that has no precedent. BlockDAG (BDAG) has done just that, becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to secure a partnership in Formula 1®, joining forces with BWT Alpine F1 in what is already being seen as […] The post The First Layer-1 in Formula 1®: Why BlockDAG’s Partnership With BWT Alpine F1 Redefines Credibility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

The First Layer-1 in Formula 1®: Why BlockDAG’s Partnership With BWT Alpine F1 Redefines Credibility

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 01:00
Solayer
LAYER$0.2338-6.70%
1
1$0.02276-23.31%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.7236-3.68%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03241-2.90%

In the crowded world of crypto sponsorships, it is rare to see a project break new ground with a partnership that has no precedent. BlockDAG (BDAG) has done just that, becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to secure a partnership in Formula 1®, joining forces with BWT Alpine F1 in what is already being seen as a credibility-defining move. 

While other projects have aligned with football clubs, esports teams, or regional sporting events, this is different. Formula 1® is a global spectacle watched by over a billion fans across 130 countries, and BWT Alpine F1 sits at the heart of it. The multi-year agreement ensures that BlockDAG’s name and brand will now soar at 200 miles per hour on one of the most powerful stages in sports.

Breaking the Mold in Sponsorship Strategy

Crypto projects have historically leaned on high-visibility but short-lived deals, often designed more for hype than lasting credibility. By securing a multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine F1®, BlockDAG is taking a markedly different route. The symbolism here is significant: DAG architecture, with its parallel block confirmations and Proof-of-Work security, mirrors the constant pursuit of efficiency and reliability that defines Formula 1®.

When BWT Alpine F1 chose BlockDAG as its exclusive Layer-1 and DAG partner, it was not simply about logo placement. It was about trusting the project’s ability to perform under pressure, deliver at scale, and demonstrate resilience in a market where many competitors have burned out. For buyers, that credibility translates into confidence, because partnerships at this level are never casual; they are vetted, strategic, and deliberate.

Numbers That Speak Louder Than Slogans

BlockDAG’s sponsorship move is not being made in isolation. It comes on the back of record-breaking presale numbers: over $410 million raised, 26.4 billion BDAG coins sold, and a growing base of 312,000 holders worldwide. In addition to this, the ecosystem already boasts 3 million active users mining via the X1 app and has shipped more than 20K hardware miners globally. These numbers reflect a milestone that no Layer-1 has achieved before the mainnet launch.

When these adoption figures are placed alongside a Formula 1® sponsorship, the message is powerful. BlockDAG is not seeking credibility; it has already established it. What this deal does is broadcast that credibility to billions of spectators, ensuring that BDAG’s name is synonymous with both technical innovation and mainstream acceptance.

The timing of this partnership is as strategic as it is symbolic. Formula 1® offers the perfect cultural bridge: a sport that blends engineering, competition, and global recognition. For BlockDAG, being featured alongside the BWT Alpine F1® means more than marketing; it signals entry into mainstream consciousness.

BlockDAG, with its presale momentum still building, suggests that the market context may indicate this is one of the final penny-entry opportunities before exchange listings. At $0.0013, the prospect of reaching $1 has buyers rushing in, with whales already executing multimillion-dollar buys.

A Quiet Build, Now a Loud Outcome

BlockDAG has built quietly, letting its systems and adoption numbers do the talking. The result is a presale that has already raised over $410M, a mining fleet rolling out worldwide, and a developer base of over 4,500 contributors building more than 300 dApps. The BWT Alpine sponsorship now amplifies that credibility, taking what has been constructed quietly into the loudest stage of all.

For the crypto market, this is more than another sports tie-in. It represents a structural shift in how projects build trust: not through fleeting campaigns, but through partnerships that align with both values and performance. Formula 1® is about milliseconds, and BlockDAG’s DAG + PoW model is about scaling without sacrificing security. The resonance between the two is hard to ignore.

BlockDAG’s multi-year partnership with BWT Alpine F1® is a milestone for crypto, marking the first time a Layer-1 blockchain has entered Formula 1. Backed by over $410 million raised, 26.4 billion coins sold, and millions of miners and holders already active, BlockDAG is proving that credibility can be established before the mainnet. 

As Formula 1® cars take to the track with BDAG’s brand in view, one question remains: will today’s $0.0013 entry point be remembered as the last chance before liftoff?

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post The First Layer-1 in Formula 1®: Why BlockDAG’s Partnership With BWT Alpine F1 Redefines Credibility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,093.29
$103,093.29$103,093.29

-0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,465.26
$3,465.26$3,465.26

-0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.29
$159.29$159.29

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4264
$2.4264$2.4264

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17537
$0.17537$0.17537

-0.43%