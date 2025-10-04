The Ethereum Token Attracts Institutional Investors To New Record-Breaking Presale

The Ethereum price is currently $4,469 and is attracting institutional attention. A recent $2 billion USDT mint has boosted on-chain liquidity. Ethereum now holds $78.5 billion in Tether, surpassing competitors like Tron. This strengthens its role in DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and exchange liquidity.

Analysts expect fresh capital inflows may support an “Uptober” rally. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) emerges as a leading PayFi altcoin. With CertiK verification, wallet beta, and crypto-to-bank features, RTX gains traction.

Ethereum Price Outlook: USDT Mints Signal Uptober Momentum

Ethereum price is currently $4,469. The cryptocurrency is drawing attention from institutional investors as another large USDT mint strengthens its position as the leading blockchain for stablecoin activity. Ethereum now holds $78.5 billion in Tether on-chain, far surpassing competitors like Tron. Analysts say this highlights Ethereum’s key role in DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and exchange liquidity, making it the network of choice despite higher transaction costs. The new USDT mint has sparked hopes for a strong “Uptober” rally, with fresh liquidity possibly flowing into Ethereum and other significant assets.

Stablecoin growth often signals upcoming market activity. Historical trends indicate that significant minting events, such as the recent $2 billion USDT creation on Ethereum, usually precede price moves as institutions and traders deploy fresh liquidity. This strengthens confidence in Ethereum’s ability to attract capital and remain central to global crypto operations, including derivative markets and institutional DeFi programs.

Remittix: The Trending PayFi Altcoin Investors Are Watching

While Ethereum attracts institutional attention, Remittix (RTX) continues to emerge as a top PayFi altcoin for retail and new investors. Remittix has raised over $27 million, sold more than 674 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its growing adoption and utility make it a strong competitor to Ethereum and other primary tokens in Q4 2025.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Momentum

#1 on CertiK: The project is fully verified, providing top-tier blockchain security.

The project is fully verified, providing top-tier blockchain security. Wallet beta live: Community testers are actively engaging with the platform.

Community testers are actively engaging with the platform. Crypto-to-bank payments: Users can send crypto to bank accounts in more than 30 countries.

Users can send crypto to bank accounts in more than 30 countries. Multi-asset support: The wallet supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and more than 30 fiat currencies.

The wallet supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and more than 30 fiat currencies. 15% USDT referral program: Early users can earn rewards, claimable daily via the dashboard.

Conclusion: Why Ethereum And Remittix Could Lead Q4 Growth

Ethereum’s large USDT mints and institutional flows signal strong fundamentals and potential price momentum for Uptober. Meanwhile, Remittix offers utility-focused adoption and security that could drive investor interest and real-world use.

For those seeking the best altcoins to invest in, combining Ethereum’s market dominance with Remittix’s PayFi capabilities offers a balanced approach to growth and innovation in the cryptocurrency space.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway