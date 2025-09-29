صرافیDEX+
The Bestselling Song In America Is A Tribute To Charlie Kirk

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:16
Tom MacDonald’s “Charlie,” a tribute to Charlie Kirk, surges to No. 1 in the U.S. with nearly 18,000 copies sold, highlighting his conservative-driven chart success. HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: The University of Houston’s Turning Point USA chapter hosts a vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk, in front of the university’s Student Center and 9/11 memorial, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The bestselling song in the United States at the moment is a tribute to Charlie Kirk. Tom MacDonald’s recently-released and simply-named “Charlie” pays tribute to the conservative political commentator, who was murdered while speaking at a college event in Utah in mid-September. His death has been one of the biggest news stories of the year, and MacDonald was quick to turn around his composition, and its success shows how a large subset of Americans are feeling about the event.

Tom MacDonald’s “Charlie” Becomes America’s Bestselling Song

“Charlie” climbs to No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart this week, the list of the bestselling tunes across America. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, the tune sold 17,900 copies. That figure is up 167% from the 6,700 copies it sold in its first tracking frame, which allowed the tune to debut in the runner-up spot on the Digital Song Sales roster.

Tom MacDonald Tops Multiple Billboard Charts

In addition to the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, “Charlie” also leads two other Billboard rankings. MacDonald rules both the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and Rap Digital Song Sales lists. On those rosters, the cut opened in first place last week and earns a second stay on the throne.

Charlie Kirk’s Tribute Debuts on the Hot 100

“Charlie” manages to debut on three tallies published by Billboard. The track becomes a top 10 smash on the Hot Rap Songs chart, where it enters at No. 6. “Charlie” just manages to miss out on the highest tier on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally, where it starts off at No. 12. MacDonald scores another Hot 100 hit as “Charlie” opens at No. 77 on the list of the most consumed songs across the nation.

How Tom MacDonald Built His Career on Conservative Themes

MacDonald has built a career out of selling songs to conservatives in America. He’s propelled multiple tracks to various genre-specific Billboard charts, as well as a handful to the Hot 100, all of which are centered around the divide between right and left in the United States. He’s reached the main songs tally with releases that come with names like “Fake Woke,” “Snowflakes,” and “Facts” alongside Ben Shapiro. That latter tune peaked at No. 16 last year, earning both acts a debut top 40 placement.

MacDonald’s niche audience typically sends him to the charts by purchasing individual tunes in large numbers, although none of his songs have earned consistent radio play or managed to hold on for very long. They are almost always tied to what’s happening in the news at the moment, and they quickly fade away after an initial period of support.

“Charlie” and “The Devil Is a Democrat” Chart Together

MacDonald fills two spots on the Digital Song Sales chart this week. His previous single, “The Devil Is a Democrat,” slips to No. 14 in its fifth frame on the tally. That tune reached No. 1 only a few weeks back.

New Charlie Kirk Tribute “How Dare They (For Charlie)” Debuts

Several Kirk tributes appear on the Digital Song Sales chart this week, as there has been an outpouring of grief among some Americans in the wake of his passing. As “Charlie” rises to No. 1, musician Diesel scores his first win on the tally with “How Dare They (For Charlie).” That cut starts at No. 4 thanks to 4,800 copies sold.

Tom MacDonald’s “Charlie” Outsells KPop Demon Hunters’ “Golden”

“Charlie” is easily the top-selling tune in America this week. It beats “Golden” from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, which settles into the runner-up spot with 7,100 copies. That’s less than half of what MacDonald’s bestseller managed during the same timeframe.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/29/the-bestselling-song-in-america-is-a-tribute-to-charlie-kirk/

