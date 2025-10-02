The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 On Netflix, Apple TV+ And More

L to R: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), The Witcher (Netflix), Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Courtesy of Paramount+ and Netflix

Spooky season is almost here, which means it’s time to turn on your next binge-worthy series. Plenty of new and returning shows are arriving in October, from crime thrillers and horror series to romantic comedies and political dramas. Here are some must-watch titles you won’t want to miss.

October kicks off with the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Following the first two seasons that explored Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers, this installment focuses on Ed Gein, one of history’s most notorious serial killers. “I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic,” Charlie Hunnam told Tudum about his portrayal of the serial killer and grave robber.

Netflix will also welcome back Season 3 of the political thriller The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, the second season of the beloved romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, and the fourth season of The Witcher, where Liam Hemsworth is taking over the lead role from Henry Cavill.

Other returning series in October include Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+) and Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Paramount+). You also won’t want to miss the inaugural seasons of Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier and HBO Max’s horror prequel It: Welcome to Derry, premiering Oct. 26 (just in time for a creepy Halloween movie night!).

The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025

Read on for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in October 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Season 3)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, Suzanna Son as Adelina in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Premiere date: Oct. 3, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: The third installment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series is focused on notorious serial killer Ed Gein (Charlie Hunnam). In the 1950s, Gein killed multiple women in the haunted fields of rural Wisconsin, and his brutal crimes inspired multiple horror films, from The Silence of the Lambs and Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Last Frontier (Season 1)

The Last Frontier (Season 1) Courtesy of Apple TV+

Premiere date: Oct. 10, 2025

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Apple TV+’s new thriller The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick, a U.S. marshal whose quiet jurisdiction is turned upside down “when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates,” the synopsis reads. “Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

Watch the official trailer below.

Loot (Season 3)

Loot (Season 3) Courtesy of Apple TV+

Premiere date: Oct. 15, 2025

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Synopsis: In Loot Season 3, Maya Rudolph reprises her role as Molly Wells, a woman on a journey of self-discovery after she gets an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband, John Novak. “The upcoming season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune,” per the synopsis.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Diplomat (Season 3)

The Diplomat. (L to R) Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 308 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Premiere date: Oct. 16, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: Netflix’s political thriller The Diplomat returns for a new season in October. The upcoming installment continues after the Season 2 cliffhanger, where Kate Wyler accused Vice President Grace Penn of orchestrating the terrorist plot. Following the President’s death, potentially caused by Kate’s husband Hal, Grace Penn is now the President. What will happen to both Kate and Hal?

Watch the official trailer below.

Nobody Wants This (Season 2)

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Premiere date: Oct. 23, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: The hit romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This is also back for its second season. After falling in love in Season 1, agnostic Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) now face the challenge of merging their lives and families together. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them,” the synopsis teases.

Watch the official trailer below.

It: Welcome to Derry (Season 1)

IT: Welcome To Derry (Season 1) Courtesy of HBO Max

Premiere date: Oct. 26, 2025

Where to stream: HBO Max

Synopsis: IT: Welcome to Derry is HBO Max’s new horror series exploring the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The eight-episode series is helmed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who directed the blockbuster films in Stephen King’s universe. Bill Skarsgård is even reprising his terrifying role as Pennywise. Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige and Chris Chalk will also star.

Watch the official trailer below.

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 4)

L-R: Derek Webster as Stevie, Hugh Dillon as Ian and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Premiere date: Oct. 26, 2025

Where to stream: Paramount+

Synopsis: Paramount+’s Jeremy Renner-led thriller, Mayor of Kingstown, is another series set to arrive in October. Mike’s actions in Season 3 will have significant consequences for the next chapter. “While he eliminated the head of one gang, he quickly learns that a new gang has entered the picture,” the synopsis teases. “As he struggles against this fresh threat, he endeavors to protect his family from danger, to handle a bullheaded new police warden, and to battle back the demons from his past.”

Watch the official trailer below.

The Witcher (Season 4)

The Witcher (Season 4) SUSIE ALLNUTT/Netflix

Premiere date: Oct. 30, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: Liam Hemsworth debuts in The Witcher as the new Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill. According to Tudum, the fourth season picks up after the events of Season 3, where Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri were torn apart by a violent war and numerous enemies. “As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…” the streamer wrote.

Watch the official trailer below.