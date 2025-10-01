صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Chainlink has recently broken into the spotlight with strong oracle demand and upward momentum, while SUI is surging on DeFi, institutional, and ecosystem developments. Yet among emerging options, Remittix is being touted as the best crypto to buy now thanks to its utility, listing pipeline, and adoption angle. Chainlink: Oracle Strength Driving Relevance Chainlink continues [...] The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10 appeared first on Blockonomi.Chainlink has recently broken into the spotlight with strong oracle demand and upward momentum, while SUI is surging on DeFi, institutional, and ecosystem developments. Yet among emerging options, Remittix is being touted as the best crypto to buy now thanks to its utility, listing pipeline, and adoption angle. Chainlink: Oracle Strength Driving Relevance Chainlink continues [...] The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10 appeared first on Blockonomi.

The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 00:00
Nowchain
NOW$0.00236-1.66%
SUI
SUI$2.0729-4.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000925+10.51%

Chainlink has recently broken into the spotlight with strong oracle demand and upward momentum, while SUI is surging on DeFi, institutional, and ecosystem developments. Yet among emerging options, Remittix is being touted as the best crypto to buy now thanks to its utility, listing pipeline, and adoption angle.

Chainlink: Oracle Strength Driving Relevance

Chainlink continues to assert its dominance as the go-to oracle protocol across blockchains. LINK recently gained momentum as it eyes a top 10 spot, with analysts highlighting a push toward $30 resistance.

Its utility in DeFi, cross-chain messaging via CCIP, and real-world data integration gives it infrastructure credibility. Volume trends and on-chain metrics show that while LINK has faced some pullback, institutional flows and oracle demand remain intact.

SUI: Momentum Riding DeFi & Institutional Wings

SUI is also entering the conversation as one of the newer top contenders. The token has seen surges, breaking into breakout zones, and trading near $3.26 territory. Some forecasts suggest a move toward $6 to $8 if momentum persists. If SUI cracks key resistance, it may officially enter the top 10 rankings in the near term.

Why Remittix Is Being Called “Best Crypto To Buy Now”

Remittix is being compared directly with LINK and SUI in the best crypto to buy now discourse, but it brings a different value proposition. Remittix has sold over 672 million tokens, is priced at $0.113, and has raised over $26.7 million so far. While LINK and SUI carry infrastructure and network narratives, Remittix is rooted in payment utility, listing momentum, and capital magnetism.

Analysts point to Remittix’s reference in the LINK price prediction space, linking ROI expectations around major CEX listing announcements. Meanwhile, news reports position Remittix as the top pick even as HBAR and Chainlink enter the top 10 rankings.

The Remittix team is fully verified by CertiK, with RTX ranking #1 among prelaunch tokens on the CertiK platform. Its wallet is in community beta testing, handling crypto-to-bank flows. A 15% USDT referral program enables users to claim rewards every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard.

Remittix has secured two CEX listings after crossing $20 million and $22 million rounds, and a third listing announcement is expected imminently.

Below are key strengths pushing Remittix up investor radars:

  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens
  • Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

Best Crypto To Buy Now, Betting on the Next Wave

LINK and SUI are strong contenders backed by infrastructure and growing ecosystems, but their trajectories carry more competition and maturity. Remittix, gaining visibility and strategic backing, is being positioned by analysts and media as the best crypto to buy now.

Its blend of CertiK verification, payments utility, active wallet development, listing pipeline, and community incentives gives it a claim that extends beyond hype. If the market crests into a fresh altcoin cycle, Remittix is the name many believe may ride the first major wave.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10 appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,130.87
$103,130.87$103,130.87

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,466.02
$3,466.02$3,466.02

-0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.28
$159.28$159.28

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4264
$2.4264$2.4264

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17546
$0.17546$0.17546

-0.38%