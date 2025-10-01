Chainlink has recently broken into the spotlight with strong oracle demand and upward momentum, while SUI is surging on DeFi, institutional, and ecosystem developments. Yet among emerging options, Remittix is being touted as the best crypto to buy now thanks to its utility, listing pipeline, and adoption angle.

Chainlink: Oracle Strength Driving Relevance

Chainlink continues to assert its dominance as the go-to oracle protocol across blockchains. LINK recently gained momentum as it eyes a top 10 spot, with analysts highlighting a push toward $30 resistance.

Its utility in DeFi, cross-chain messaging via CCIP, and real-world data integration gives it infrastructure credibility. Volume trends and on-chain metrics show that while LINK has faced some pullback, institutional flows and oracle demand remain intact.

SUI: Momentum Riding DeFi & Institutional Wings

SUI is also entering the conversation as one of the newer top contenders. The token has seen surges, breaking into breakout zones, and trading near $3.26 territory. Some forecasts suggest a move toward $6 to $8 if momentum persists. If SUI cracks key resistance, it may officially enter the top 10 rankings in the near term.

Why Remittix Is Being Called “Best Crypto To Buy Now”

Remittix is being compared directly with LINK and SUI in the best crypto to buy now discourse, but it brings a different value proposition. Remittix has sold over 672 million tokens, is priced at $0.113, and has raised over $26.7 million so far. While LINK and SUI carry infrastructure and network narratives, Remittix is rooted in payment utility, listing momentum, and capital magnetism.

Analysts point to Remittix’s reference in the LINK price prediction space, linking ROI expectations around major CEX listing announcements. Meanwhile, news reports position Remittix as the top pick even as HBAR and Chainlink enter the top 10 rankings.

The Remittix team is fully verified by CertiK, with RTX ranking #1 among prelaunch tokens on the CertiK platform. Its wallet is in community beta testing, handling crypto-to-bank flows. A 15% USDT referral program enables users to claim rewards every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard.

Remittix has secured two CEX listings after crossing $20 million and $22 million rounds, and a third listing announcement is expected imminently.

Below are key strengths pushing Remittix up investor radars:

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens

Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners

Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

Best Crypto To Buy Now, Betting on the Next Wave

LINK and SUI are strong contenders backed by infrastructure and growing ecosystems, but their trajectories carry more competition and maturity. Remittix, gaining visibility and strategic backing, is being positioned by analysts and media as the best crypto to buy now.

Its blend of CertiK verification, payments utility, active wallet development, listing pipeline, and community incentives gives it a claim that extends beyond hype. If the market crests into a fresh altcoin cycle, Remittix is the name many believe may ride the first major wave.

