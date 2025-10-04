صرافیDEX+
Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency

2025/10/04 00:58
2025/10/04 00:58
Fintech

The co-founder of Tether sees the world heading toward a future where money itself lives entirely on blockchains.

Reeve Collins, speaking during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, predicted that within the next decade, the currencies people use every day – dollars, euros, yen – will no longer rely on legacy banking rails but exist as blockchain-based stablecoins.

Rather than framing stablecoins as a separate innovation, Collins described them as the natural evolution of fiat. “A dollar on a blockchain is still a dollar,” he argued, suggesting that by 2030, calling something a “stablecoin” may even be unnecessary because it will simply be the standard format of money.

He expects that shift to happen much sooner than most expect, with stablecoins becoming the primary way to move value globally within the next five years.

Collins credited a major change in U.S. policy as the catalyst. Regulators, who for years scared off Wall Street giants from entering the crypto space, have now softened their stance. That change, he said, has flipped the switch: banks and financial firms that once hesitated are now racing to develop stablecoin strategies of their own. The idea that traditional finance and decentralized finance will remain separate, he added, is quickly becoming outdated.

Tokenization, in Collins’ view, is the key driver of this transformation. By putting assets on-chain, settlement becomes faster, cross-border movement simpler, and transparency far greater than anything the current system can provide. That utility, he argued, makes tokenized assets more attractive than their off-chain equivalents.

Yet the transition won’t be without hazards. Collins pointed to vulnerabilities in smart contracts, bridges, and wallets as lingering risks. Users will still face a choice between handling their own assets or trusting custodians, just as they do today with banks. But, he said, the security landscape is improving, and options for both retail and institutional investors are becoming more robust.

For Collins, the trajectory is clear: the financial world is converging on a fully digital, blockchain-based infrastructure. What people now call “stablecoins,” he suggested, will soon just be money itself.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

