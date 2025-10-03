Tether, Circle Boost Market with $2.8 Billion in New Stablecoin Tokens

TLDR

Tether and Circle have minted nearly $3 billion in stablecoins in just 24 hours, raising concerns within the crypto community.

Tether’s recent aggressive minting spree aims to boost its market valuation but has not been justified by a rise in transaction volumes.

Circle’s participation in the minting spree mirrors Tether’s actions but remains less transparent regarding its intentions.

Both companies are under increasing scrutiny due to the lack of third-party audits and doubts over the stability of their reserves.

Regulatory pressure from upcoming legislation like the GENIUS Act could force both Tether and Circle to meet stricter compliance requirements.

Tether and Circle have minted nearly $3 billion in stablecoins over the last 24 hours. Despite stable transaction volumes, the reason behind this surge remains unclear. Speculation about the motives behind this massive issuance has sparked concerns within the crypto community.

Tether’s Minting Spree Raises Questions

Tether’s recent minting spree has raised eyebrows. In the past week and a half, the company issued around $5 billion in new tokens. This aggressive strategy aims to boost its market valuation. However, Tether has not seen a significant rise in transaction volumes to justify the surge.

Analysts are questioning whether the new token issuance is linked to broader market conditions. Some suggest it could be part of a larger strategy to inflate the market or gain a competitive edge. Still, Tether has not provided clarity on its intentions.

The absence of a third-party audit only deepens the skepticism surrounding Tether’s minting practices. Tether has not undergone an audit in years, leaving many to question the stability and reserves backing its USDT tokens. Regulatory pressure, including the potential for the GENIUS Act, may soon force Tether to comply with stricter requirements.

Circle’s Role in the Recent Minting Surge

Circle has also participated in this minting spree, though on a smaller scale. Over the last 24 hours, it minted a significant amount of USDC. While Tether has been aggressively ramping up its minting, Circle’s strategy remains less clear.

Unlike Tether, Circle has not seen a noticeable rise in USDC transaction volumes either. Analysts suggest that Circle may be positioning itself to maintain its lead in the stablecoin market. However, without clear justification for these moves, the speculation surrounding Circle’s actions mirrors that of Tether.

Like Tether, Circle faces regulatory challenges. If the GENIUS Act passes, Circle would need to meet compliance standards that include regular third-party audits and holding US Treasury bonds for every token issued. As with Tether, Circle’s transparency regarding its reserves remains in question.

Tether and Circle’s minting spree occurs amidst mounting scrutiny over stablecoin regulations. Both companies are expected to face tighter controls in the near future. However, with no official audits or clear evidence of sufficient reserves, the market remains cautious.

