Tether and Antalpha Seek to Raise $200 Million for Digital Asset Treasury

نویسنده: Coinstats
2025/10/04 18:30
  • Tether and Antalpha plan $200 million digital asset treasury.
  • New partnership aims to accumulate Tether’s gold-backed XAUT tokens.
  • Tether collaborates with Antalpha for XAUT-backed lending solutions.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has partnered with Singapore-based Antalpha Platform Holding to launch an effort to raise at least $200 million for a new digital asset treasury (DAT) company. This collaboration aims to acquire Tether’s XAUT token, which is backed by gold.


According to Bloomberg, the fund will be used to stockpile these XAUT tokens, providing additional liquidity and value for the token.


Antalpha Platform is a financial services firm strategically connected to Bitmain Technologies, a leading manufacturer of Bitcoin mining machines. Bitmain is known for supplying over 80% of the world’s crypto mining equipment.


This partnership between Tether and Antalpha reflects a broader trend in the cryptocurrency industry, where digital asset treasury companies are being established to boost the ecosystem surrounding cryptocurrencies and their underlying assets.


Tether’s XAUT token, also known as Tether Gold, represents a digital asset tied to the price of gold. As of the second quarter, Tether reported nearly 250,000 XAUT tokens in circulation, backed by more than 7.66 tons of gold.


This move to establish a DAT comes at a time when many companies are increasingly exploring digital gold tokens as a way to diversify and strengthen their crypto portfolios.


A Strategic Step for Tether and Antalpha

The venture is significant, not only because it focuses on accumulating XAUT tokens but also because it reflects a strategic collaboration between two influential entities in the cryptocurrency space. Tether’s earlier acquisition of an 8.1% stake in Antalpha when the company went public earlier this year shows the deepening ties between the two.


Additionally, their recent partnership to offer XAUT-backed lending and infrastructure solutions highlights their shared goal of integrating more tangible assets with digital currencies.


In the broader crypto ecosystem, this move could set a new precedent for how stablecoins like Tether Gold can be integrated into the traditional finance sector. As companies continue to experiment with digital assets backed by physical commodities like gold, the potential for increasing institutional involvement in the space grows.


سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

