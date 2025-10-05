صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token’s planned launch price of $0.0030. From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader’s story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana’s price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17.… The post Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token’s planned launch price of $0.0030. From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader’s story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana’s price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17.…

Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here’s Why

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 22:21
1
1$0,02221-20,79%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001626-1,98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007057-0,77%
SphereX
HERE$0,000109-8,40%

A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token’s planned launch price of $0.0030.

From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched

During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader’s story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana’s price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz

Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17. In an interesting twist, Little Pepe surpassed Dogecoin, SHIB, and PEPE in ChatGPT 5 memecoin search trends between June and August 2025. This surge indicates a significant shift in retail attention toward the token.

Market Performance and Trader Confidence

Dogecoin trades around $0.22 to $0.24 at the time of writing, while SHIB is hovering near $0.000018. Compared to these established meme giants, LILPEPE’s presale is already up 3x from its first-stage price of $0.001, and the structured 19-stage presale has provided transparency and fairness that early traders often seek. The teen trader who cashed out $1.2M on Solana meme plays says he sees LILPEPE signaling potential to climb 121 times from its launch price of $0.0030, if market conditions align and community momentum continues.

A Smart Bet on Meme Culture’s Next Phase

What makes Little Pepe stand out is not just the price action but the ecosystem it is building. The project plans a meme launchpad, fair distribution for community members, and cross-chain expansion that could open doors for both developers and traders. These features are rare in the meme coin world, suggesting longer-term growth potential beyond speculative price pumps.

Final Word: Why Many Are Joining In

For those who watched early buyers gain 120% already, the fact that Stage 13 investors still have a 36.36% potential gain before launch makes it clear why momentum is building. With the presale over 93% filled, and a launch price of $0.0030 on the horizon, the window for lower entry is closing fast. In a market where Solana price action can be unpredictable and older names like DOGE and SHIB feel stuck, Little Pepe appears to be carving out its own path. If the teen trader’s instincts prove right again, LILPEPE could be the meme coin that leads the next big wave.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/teen-crypto-trader-who-made-1-2m-on-solana-meme-coins-pivots-to-new-ethereum-based-token-going-viral-and-so-should-you-heres-why/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15491+2,46%
MemeCore
M$2,40635-3,82%
Threshold
T$0,0129+1,09%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103 432,25-1,56%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01681-1,00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,012-0,66%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
WHY
WHY$0,00000002286+0,17%
EPNS
PUSH$0,0159+6,14%
RealLink
REAL$0,06676-3,55%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 22:57

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 541,26
$103 541,26$103 541,26

+0,09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 494,44
$3 494,44$3 494,44

+0,37%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,91
$160,91$160,91

+0,02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4362
$2,4362$2,4362

-0,04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17650
$0,17650$0,17650

+0,20%