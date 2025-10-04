صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
XRP, Cardano, and PEPE Losing Steam As Pepeto Gains Buzz XRP, Cardano, and PEPE once had their breakout moments, minting […] The post Surpassing XRP, Cardano, And PEPE ,Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 appeared first on Coindoo.XRP, Cardano, and PEPE Losing Steam As Pepeto Gains Buzz XRP, Cardano, and PEPE once had their breakout moments, minting […] The post Surpassing XRP, Cardano, And PEPE ,Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 appeared first on Coindoo.

Surpassing XRP, Cardano, And PEPE ,Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/04 23:10
XRP
XRP$2.4382-3.34%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000601-1.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.001967-7.39%

XRP, Cardano, and PEPE Losing Steam As Pepeto Gains Buzz

XRP, Cardano, and PEPE once had their breakout moments, minting overnight millionaires during past cycles. Now their pace is slowing, and investors who rode those gains are scanning for the next opportunity. Many point toward Pepeto (PEPETO). With more than $6.9M raised in presale, this Ethereum-based meme coin is combining utility with meme culture, fueling rapid attention. The big question for Q4: could Pepeto be the best crypto to buy now, and possibly the token that defines 2025?

Q4 Outlook For XRP, PEPE, And Cardano

As Q4 unfolds, XRP, Pepe, and Cardano are showing weakness. XRP’s moves still rely heavily on ETF speculation and broader market flows, not core growth, leaving holders betting on outside events. PEPE is losing traction, with declining user activity, thinning volumes, and whales trimming positions. Cardano continues leaning on its long-term roadmap, but delivery is too slow compared to today’s market expectations. These signals explain why capital is shifting away from projects relying on patience, toward tokens delivering now. That pivot sets the stage for Pepeto to capture fresh momentum.

History shows the biggest gains rarely come from waiting on yesterday’s stars. Instead, they come from spotting the next rocket before it leaves the launchpad. That is why investors with sharper instincts are rotating into Pepeto in Q4.

Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now For Q4

Pepeto tackles the problems facing XRP and PEPE with its own ecosystem. As an Ethereum-based meme coin, it delivers what rivals lack: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange, and PepetoBridge, enabling fast and secure cross-chain transfers. At its current presale price of $0.000000157, Pepeto gives investors the type of entry window XRP and PEPE can no longer offer.

The design also rewards early conviction. Presale buyers can stake instantly at 223% APY, compounding their holdings before listings. This model strengthens community loyalty and helps reduce the volatility that has hit PEPE.

Pepeto’s Community-Driven Strength

Pepeto’s presale growth is also supported by strong community incentives and early rewards. The energy here is tied to tangible value, not fleeting hype. For perspective, if Pepeto matched the price levels PEPE once reached, a $2,500 entry at $0.000000157 could grow to over $1 million. With demand rising, this outcome is increasingly possible.

While XRP is stuck waiting on legal clarity and PEPE fades in activity, Pepeto is scaling with working products, 223% APY staking, and a growing base of more than 100,000 community members. This mix of tools and culture makes Pepeto a clear candidate for breakout growth, and a top choice for Q4.

Final Word: Why Pepeto Is Drawing Investors Now

The same pattern is repeating, but with a new leader. XRP, Cardano, and PEPE already created millionaires, but their growth has slowed. Investors chasing the next wave are now shifting to Pepeto, which brings what those projects lack: infrastructure designed for scale. With PepetoSwap, PepetoBridge, audited contracts, and 223% APY staking, this presale is not just hype, it is a full system built for expansion.

At only $0.000000157, Pepeto offers both tiny entry pricing and serious utility. That is why analysts are calling it the best crypto to buy now in Q4, with potential to create the next set of overnight millionaires just like DOGE and PEPE once did.

Always buy Pepeto only from the official website: https://pepeto.io

Beware of scams using the project’s name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Surpassing XRP, Cardano, And PEPE ,Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15491+2.46%
MemeCore
M$2.40635-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.09%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,432.25-1.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.012-0.66%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+6.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06676-3.55%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 22:57

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,566.36
$103,566.36$103,566.36

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,498.13
$3,498.13$3,498.13

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.94
$160.94$160.94

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4382
$2.4382$2.4382

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17667
$0.17667$0.17667

+0.30%