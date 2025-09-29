صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The crypto market faces over $773 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with SUI and Ethena (ENA) leading the release schedule. According to Tokenomist data, nine projects, including SUI, ENA, EIGEN, OP, and IMX, have major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million coming up during the week. SUI leads $443M cliff unlock […]The crypto market faces over $773 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with SUI and Ethena (ENA) leading the release schedule. According to Tokenomist data, nine projects, including SUI, ENA, EIGEN, OP, and IMX, have major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million coming up during the week. SUI leads $443M cliff unlock […]

SUI, ENA headline $773 million token unlock scheduled for the week

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 20:56
SUI
SUI$2.0706-3.55%
Ethena
ENA$0.3221-3.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006943-3.32%
EigenLayer
EIGEN$0.7991-3.47%
OP
OP$0.4192-3.05%

The crypto market faces over $773 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with SUI and Ethena (ENA) leading the release schedule.

According to Tokenomist data, nine projects, including SUI, ENA, EIGEN, OP, and IMX, have major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million coming up during the week.

SUI leads $443M cliff unlock schedule

SUI‘s scheduled cliff unlock of 44 million tokens worth $143.86 million is due for release between September 29 and October 6. This unlock of the Layer 1 blockchain constitutes 1.23% of the aggregate unlock supply.

Ethena maintains the second-highest cliff unlock valued at $126.78 million, releasing 212.5 million ENA tokens, which accounts for 3.24% of the unlock supply.

EIGEN unlocks tokens worth $68.59 million, releasing 36.82 million tokens, the greatest percentage being the highest among projects, standing at 13.77% of unlock supply.

SUI and Ethena (ENA) lead $773 million token unlocks this weekMajor token unlocks scheduled for the week. Source: Tokenomist

Optimism comes next with 31.34 million OP tokens that amount to $21.33 million (1.74% of supply). IMX unlocks 24.52 million tokens that amount to $19.45 million, representing 1.26% of the gaming-focused blockchain supply.

BIGTIME takes the top spot among percentage-based drops with 333.33 million tokens ($16.07 million) taking up 20.01% of unlock supply. KMNO drops 229.17 million tokens valued at $15.57 million (6.37% of unlock supply), while ZETA unlocks 44.26 million tokens valued at $7.41 million (4.33%).

REZ completes significant cliff drops with 423.70 million tokens valued at $5.07 million, making up 9.64% of supply.

Solana dominates $330M linear unlock schedule

Solana leads the linear unlock schedule with 499,470 SOL tokens valued at $104.88 million, releasing continuously over the seven-day period. The unlock is just 0.09% of the circulating supply. Daily releases of approximately 71,353 SOL provide a steady supply expansion without hefty single-day selling events.

Worldcoin follows with 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $49.14 million, which is 0.97% of circulating supply. TRUMP token faces 4.89 million token unlocks valued at $37.41 million (1.52% of supply). Dogecoin’s 96.54 million token release, worth $22.43 million, represents a negligible 0.06% of the meme coin’s massive circulation base.

AVAX unlocks 700,000 tokens worth $20.96 million (0.14% of supply) while Impossible Finance releases 2.32 million IP tokens valued at $21.25 million (0.73%). ASTER contributes 10.28 million tokens worth $18.82 million (0.30% of supply).

Multiple DeFi protocols face meaningful linear releases including ETHFI with 8.46 million tokens ($13.56 million, 2.04% of supply) and TIA releasing 6.96 million tokens ($11.53 million, 0.90%). MORPHO unlocks 6.96 million tokens worth $7.35 million representing 3.45% of circulating supply, one of the higher percentage linear releases.

Polkadot contributes 2.30 million DOT tokens worth $9.18 million (0.14% of supply) while Bittensor releases 34,140 TAO tokens valued at $7.73 million (0.33%). Additional SUI linear unlocks of 3.01 million tokens worth $9.85 million (0.09% of supply) combine with cliff releases for total weekly impact.

Lesser-known projects face high-percentage unlock events

Token unlock data from CoinMarketCap reveals several smaller projects experiencing major vesting milestones this week. Hemi (HEMI) ranks 370 by market cap with its next unlock releasing 1.098 billion tokens worth $112.25 million, which is 7.28% of total locked supply. The project maintains 6.55% unlock progress with 977.5 million HEMI in circulating supply.

RHEA Finance in the 1,395th spot has an upcoming unlock of 60.93 million RHEA tokens valued at $1.78 million. The release is 6.09% of total locked supply with current unlock progress at 38.26%.

Lnfi Network ranks 1,889 with 24.76 million LN tokens ($488,837.72) unlocking, comprising 2.48% of total locked supply. Current unlock progress stands at 14.30% with 93.91 million LN circulating.

zkVerify (VFY) shows 0.00% unlock progress with 331.74 million VFY tokens ($0.00 value) scheduled for release representing 33.17% of total locked supply. The project maintains a 33.19 billion VFY circulating supply awaiting the initial unlock event.

MIA token at ranking 1,372 faces the next unlock of 48.33 million tokens worth $2.65 million, which is 4.83% of total locked supply. Current unlock progress reaches 4.83% with 111.18 million MIA circulating.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10363+1.15%
Union
U$0.006458+4.09%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01257-7.70%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02057-2.00%
Threshold
T$0.01275-0.54%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6806-0.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06098-4.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-0.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.005298+6.21%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,322.56
$103,322.56$103,322.56

-0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.12
$3,481.12$3,481.12

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.11
$159.11$159.11

-1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4312
$2.4312$2.4312

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17552
$0.17552$0.17552

-0.35%