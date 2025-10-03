Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin Treasury Merger

Key Points: Key Point 1

Key Point 2

Key Point 3

On September 22, 2025, Strive, Inc. announced its acquisition of Semler Scientific, consolidating two leading Bitcoin treasury firms in the United States via an all-stock transaction.

This merger, valued at $1.42 billion, marks a pivotal consolidation in the Bitcoin treasury sector, reflecting market maturation and an aggressive strategy to fortify Bitcoin holdings.

Strive and Semler Scientific Merge in $1.34 Billion Deal

Strive, Inc., a leader in Bitcoin treasury management, announced on September 22, an agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion. This merger represents a significant enhancement of their strategic positions in the Bitcoin acquisition and management sector.

The combination of two major Bitcoin treasury companies consolidates approximately 10,900 BTC, ranking them among the largest corporate holders globally. This move bolsters their standing against key competitors, establishing a robust base for future growth in the digital asset market.

Bitcoin Holds Strong Amid Industry Mergers

Did you know? The merger between Strive and Semler Scientific is representative of a growing trend: merging to form resilient BTC treasuries, echoing strategies seen in mature sectors like telecommunications and pharmaceuticals.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at approximately $119,507, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC dominance stands at 57.93%, showing price changes of 1.60% over 24 hours and 10.81% over 90 days. The circulating supply is near 19.93 million, with a maximum cap set at 21 million.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that this merger capitalizes on a preferred equity model, viewing it as a move to solidify financial resilience amidst market volatility. The strategy avoids debt maturity risks, underlying its significance against current economic frameworks.