Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins

Key Takeaways

Stripe has launched a platform for businesses to issue and manage stablecoins.

Businesses can customize smart contracts and manage reserve assets for their stablecoin offerings.

Stripe today unveiled a platform that enables businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins through Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform recently integrated into Stripe to facilitate business-led stablecoin creation and management.

The new issuance service allows businesses to customize smart contracts and manage reserves for their stablecoins, streamlining deployment across multiple blockchains.

The platform supports interoperability with other stablecoins issued through the same system, encouraging broader business adoption outside major regions like the US and EU.

This launch aligns with Stripe’s strategy to integrate stablecoins into global payments, transforming how businesses access dollar-linked funds without traditional banking barriers.