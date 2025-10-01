صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe has launched a platform for businesses to issue and manage stablecoins. Businesses can customize smart contracts and manage reserve assets for their stablecoin offerings. Stripe today unveiled a platform that enables businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins through Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform recently integrated into Stripe to facilitate business-led stablecoin creation and management. The new issuance service allows businesses to customize smart contracts and manage reserves for their stablecoins, streamlining deployment across multiple blockchains. The platform supports interoperability with other stablecoins issued through the same system, encouraging broader business adoption outside major regions like the US and EU. This launch aligns with Stripe’s strategy to integrate stablecoins into global payments, transforming how businesses access dollar-linked funds without traditional banking barriers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stripe-bridge-platform-launches-for-business-stablecoin-management/The post Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe has launched a platform for businesses to issue and manage stablecoins. Businesses can customize smart contracts and manage reserve assets for their stablecoin offerings. Stripe today unveiled a platform that enables businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins through Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform recently integrated into Stripe to facilitate business-led stablecoin creation and management. The new issuance service allows businesses to customize smart contracts and manage reserves for their stablecoins, streamlining deployment across multiple blockchains. The platform supports interoperability with other stablecoins issued through the same system, encouraging broader business adoption outside major regions like the US and EU. This launch aligns with Stripe’s strategy to integrate stablecoins into global payments, transforming how businesses access dollar-linked funds without traditional banking barriers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stripe-bridge-platform-launches-for-business-stablecoin-management/

Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:38
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02822-1.56%
COM
COM$0.005887-9.47%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003353+0.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.10352+0.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.005297+6.25%

Key Takeaways

  • Stripe has launched a platform for businesses to issue and manage stablecoins.
  • Businesses can customize smart contracts and manage reserve assets for their stablecoin offerings.

Stripe today unveiled a platform that enables businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins through Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform recently integrated into Stripe to facilitate business-led stablecoin creation and management.

The new issuance service allows businesses to customize smart contracts and manage reserves for their stablecoins, streamlining deployment across multiple blockchains.

The platform supports interoperability with other stablecoins issued through the same system, encouraging broader business adoption outside major regions like the US and EU.

This launch aligns with Stripe’s strategy to integrate stablecoins into global payments, transforming how businesses access dollar-linked funds without traditional banking barriers.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stripe-bridge-platform-launches-for-business-stablecoin-management/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,046.75
$103,046.75$103,046.75

-0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,462.69
$3,462.69$3,462.69

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.07
$159.07$159.07

-1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4231
$2.4231$2.4231

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17513
$0.17513$0.17513

-0.57%