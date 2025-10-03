صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Strategy gains $8B in market cap after IRS waiver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has rallied 8% since the new guidance from the US Treasury and IRS waived the company of a multi-billion dollar tax bill. On September 30, the IRS clarified that, pursuant to its taxation rights under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Strategy “may disregard unrealized gains and losses on its digital asset holdings” when computing income that might be subject to the 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT). Strategy invests in bitcoin (BTC) and has substantial, unrealized gains on its investment. According to founder Michael Saylor, the company’s lifetime cost basis is $73,983 or about 34% lower than today’s BTC price. It owns $76.7 billion worth of BTC acquired for just $47.3 billion — giving it $29.4 billion in unrealized gains. As such, if Strategy had been forced to pay a 15% CAMT on most of that $29.4 billion — or even just its 2024 fiscal year unrealized gains — it could have found itself with a tax bill in the region of $2-4 billion. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Read more: 94% of Strategy’s bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR Strategy gains $8 billion in market cap since IRS waiver Since its $91.3 billion market cap as of the close of trading on September 30 — the day of the IRS interim guidance — Strategy’s common stock MSTR has rallied more than 7% and gained more than $8 billion in market cap as of publication time. Although some of that rally might be partially attributable to the fortunate tax outcome, the price of BTC is likely responsible for the… The post Strategy gains $8B in market cap after IRS waiver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has rallied 8% since the new guidance from the US Treasury and IRS waived the company of a multi-billion dollar tax bill. On September 30, the IRS clarified that, pursuant to its taxation rights under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Strategy “may disregard unrealized gains and losses on its digital asset holdings” when computing income that might be subject to the 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT). Strategy invests in bitcoin (BTC) and has substantial, unrealized gains on its investment. According to founder Michael Saylor, the company’s lifetime cost basis is $73,983 or about 34% lower than today’s BTC price. It owns $76.7 billion worth of BTC acquired for just $47.3 billion — giving it $29.4 billion in unrealized gains. As such, if Strategy had been forced to pay a 15% CAMT on most of that $29.4 billion — or even just its 2024 fiscal year unrealized gains — it could have found itself with a tax bill in the region of $2-4 billion. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Read more: 94% of Strategy’s bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR Strategy gains $8 billion in market cap since IRS waiver Since its $91.3 billion market cap as of the close of trading on September 30 — the day of the IRS interim guidance — Strategy’s common stock MSTR has rallied more than 7% and gained more than $8 billion in market cap as of publication time. Although some of that rally might be partially attributable to the fortunate tax outcome, the price of BTC is likely responsible for the…

Strategy gains $8B in market cap after IRS waiver

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:29
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
Capverse
CAP$0.11249+0.77%
COM
COM$0.0059-8.41%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04511-1.63%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02164--%

Strategy has rallied 8% since the new guidance from the US Treasury and IRS waived the company of a multi-billion dollar tax bill.

On September 30, the IRS clarified that, pursuant to its taxation rights under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Strategy “may disregard unrealized gains and losses on its digital asset holdings” when computing income that might be subject to the 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT).

Strategy invests in bitcoin (BTC) and has substantial, unrealized gains on its investment.

According to founder Michael Saylor, the company’s lifetime cost basis is $73,983 or about 34% lower than today’s BTC price.

It owns $76.7 billion worth of BTC acquired for just $47.3 billion — giving it $29.4 billion in unrealized gains.

As such, if Strategy had been forced to pay a 15% CAMT on most of that $29.4 billion — or even just its 2024 fiscal year unrealized gains — it could have found itself with a tax bill in the region of $2-4 billion.

Read more: 94% of Strategy’s bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR

Strategy gains $8 billion in market cap since IRS waiver

Since its $91.3 billion market cap as of the close of trading on September 30 — the day of the IRS interim guidance — Strategy’s common stock MSTR has rallied more than 7% and gained more than $8 billion in market cap as of publication time.

Although some of that rally might be partially attributable to the fortunate tax outcome, the price of BTC is likely responsible for the majority.

Since September 30, BTC has rallied 4.6%. As a leveraged play on BTC, MSTR often outperforms BTC on certain timeframes.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/strategy-gains-8b-in-market-cap-after-irs-waiver/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15491+2.46%
MemeCore
M$2.40635-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.09%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,432.25-1.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.012-0.66%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+6.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06676-3.55%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 22:57

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,634.39
$103,634.39$103,634.39

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,499.80
$3,499.80$3,499.80

+0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.88
$160.88$160.88

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4382
$2.4382$2.4382

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17661
$0.17661$0.17661

+0.26%