Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:44
Michael Saylor announced that Strategy will not be subject to the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) following new guidance from the Treasury and IRS. The update, published on Sept. 30, says that unrealized gains and losses on digital assets do not count when calculating adjusted financial statement income (AFSI).

This is a big change for Strategy, which had thought it would be part of CAMT starting in 2026. The concern came from the company’s significant Bitcoin holdings.

As of the end of September, Strategy had 640,031 BTC, worth $74.62 billion. With an average purchase price of $73,981 per coin, the company is sitting on an unrealized gain of 57.6%. 

Thus, by excluding unrealized Bitcoin gains from CAMT, Strategy avoided an estimated $4.1 billion tax hit.

Under the old rules, those gains would have been included in AFSI and triggered the tax.The new guidance gets rid of that risk. For Strategy, it means that billions in unrealized profits will not be taxed at a minimum rate of 15%. 

Numbers behind Strategy

When it comes to CAMT calculations, only realized income is really important. The company’s financial profile now shows a basic market cap of $92 billion, a diluted figure of $102 billion and an enterprise value of $106 billion, all without an added tax drag from paper gains.

Now that the regulatory threat has been lifted, Strategy can keep on accumulating BTC without worrying about punitive taxes on volatility. The company’s outlook is closely linked to the performance of the Bitcoin market, and there are no artificial barriers affecting the balance sheet.

Source: https://u.today/strategy-dodges-15-corporate-tax-on-746-billion-bitcoin-fortune-saylor-confirms

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

