Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin for $22 Million Amid Bitcoin and MSTR Decline

Strategy has once again increased its Bitcoin holdings. Despite Bitcoin’s decline, the company acquired 196 BTC for $22.1 million. This marks the company’s ninth consecutive weekly purchase of the cryptocurrency.

Strategy Acquires 196 BTC For $22 Million

Strategy announced it had bought 196 BTC for $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per Bitcoin. This purchase brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 640,031 BTC. The total cost of these acquisitions stands at $47.35 billion, with an average price of $73,983 per Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy, hinted at the purchase in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). Saylor stated, “Always ₿e Stacking,” signaling that the company had continued its strategy of acquiring more Bitcoin. His message suggests that the company plans to keep buying Bitcoin, even with the current market conditions.

Despite market volatility, Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases remain consistent. The company continues to focus on expanding its holdings while disregarding the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market. Saylor’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin has drawn attention in the financial community.

Bitcoin Purchases Continue Despite Stock Decline

This latest purchase follows a consistent pattern of weekly acquisitions by Strategy. The company has made nine consecutive Bitcoin purchases, even though Bitcoin’s price and the stock of Strategy’s company, MSTR, have declined. MSTR stock recently dropped below $300 but has since rebounded to around $314.

Despite the fluctuations in Bitcoin’s price, Saylor remains confident about its long-term value. His public commitment to “stacking” Bitcoin, even at the expense of MSTR stock, reflects his belief in the cryptocurrency’s future. In fact, the company’s Bitcoin holdings now far exceed its stock market performance.

Strategy’s stock has barely moved this year, with a year-to-date gain of just around 2%. MSTR had reached a high of $455 earlier this year but is now trading just above $300. Nevertheless, Saylor’s strategy of acquiring Bitcoin remains steadfast.

MSTR Stock Rebounds Alongside Bitcoin

MSTR stock showed signs of recovery as Bitcoin broke above the $112,000 mark. After dropping below $300 last week, the stock gained almost 2% today. The stock is now trading around $314, reflecting Bitcoin’s recent upward momentum.

Strategy’s continued investment in Bitcoin has attracted attention, despite concerns about the company’s stock performance. Investors seem to be closely watching the correlation between Bitcoin’s price movements and MSTR stock.

