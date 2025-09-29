صرافیDEX+
Staking XRP vs. XRP Tundra Presale: Why Early Investors Are Choosing Growth Potential Over Staking Rewards

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:32
XRP holders have spent years waiting for ways to earn passive income on their assets. Unlike proof-of-stake networks such as Ethereum or Solana, the XRP Ledger does not natively support staking. Some centralized exchanges have offered “earn” products that mimic staking, but these carry counterparty risk and yield only modest returns. For long-term investors, XRP has largely remained idle despite its central role in global settlement.

XRP Tundra is changing that equation. Its presale introduces a dual-token system, staking vaults designed for real yield, and fixed launch pricing that highlights clear upside. With entry at $0.068 for TUNDRA-S and free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034, early participants secure exposure ahead of launch targets of $2.50 and $1.25. The combination of yield access and presale multiples has made it one of the most closely watched launches of 2025.

Presale Structure with Transparent Targets

The presale is now in Phase 4. Investors purchasing TUNDRA-S at $0.068 also receive a 16% bonus allocation and a free distribution of TUNDRA-X. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, functions as the utility and staking token. TUNDRA-X, on XRPL, anchors governance and reserves.

Both tokens already have launch prices set: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. Publishing those targets in advance gives presale participants clear benchmarks, avoiding the speculation that often surrounds early-stage tokens.

A Proper Yield Path for XRP Holders

The XRP Ledger has never offered native staking, leaving holders without a protocol-level way to earn. XRP Tundra addresses this through Cryo Vaults, a staking framework where investors can lock tokens for periods ranging from one week to three months. Depending on the term, yields can reach up to 30% APY, far above the minimal returns available from centralized “earn” programs.

The model also integrates Frost Keys, NFT-style tools that either shorten lock-ups or amplify rewards. While staking is not yet live, presale buyers secure guaranteed access once vaults launch. Combined with the presale-to-launch spread from $0.068 to $2.50 and $1.25, XRP holders now have both a yield path and a growth opportunity that native XRP has never provided.

Liquidity Protections for Market Stability

New token launches often struggle with volatility in their opening days. XRP Tundra uses Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools to prevent that. Fees start extremely high — around 50% — and gradually decline, making it unprofitable for bots or speculators to dump tokens immediately.

The fees collected are not wasted: they are redirected into Cryo Vault staking pools. This transforms early trading into a resource that strengthens rewards for committed holders, reinforcing confidence at a stage where many projects fail.

Verification and Accountability

XRP Tundra has also prioritized transparency. Its contracts have been audited by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. In addition, the development team has completed Vital Block KYC, confirming identity and accountability.

For investors used to opaque presales, these public records provide evidence that the project has submitted both its code and its leadership to third-party verification.

Conclusion: Choosing Multiples Over Modest Returns

XRP staking may exist in limited, centralized forms, but it has never delivered true on-chain yield. XRP Tundra offers a new alternative: a presale that combines discounted entry, dual tokens, audited contracts, and staking mechanics capable of producing up to 30% APY.

As Crypto Nitro highlighted in its coverage, the presale is about more than yield—it’s about growth potential. With entry at $0.068 and launch targets of $2.50 and $1.25, investors are weighing modest centralized returns against the chance to secure significant upside in a system built for retail participation.

Secure your Phase 4 allocation today and be first in line for Cryo Vault staking rewards:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/09/staking-xrp-vs-xrp-tundra-presale-why-early-investors-are-choosing-growth-potential-over-staking-rewards

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

