Stablecoins to Replace Fiat Money by 2030 Tether Co-founder Predicts

TLDR

By 2030, Reeve Collins predicts all fiat currencies will operate as stablecoins.

Stablecoins offer faster, more transparent transactions with no intermediaries.

Banks and large institutions are racing to create their own stablecoins.

Full adoption of blockchain could bring efficiency but also risks like security issues.

Reeve Collins, the co-founder of Tether, has predicted that all fiat currencies, including dollars, euros, and yen, will eventually become stablecoins by 2030. Collins made this bold prediction during an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, arguing that stablecoins will be the primary method for transferring money globally in the coming years.

According to Collins, stablecoins will bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). He believes the benefits of tokenized assets, such as faster, more transparent transactions, will make them the go-to option for financial systems worldwide. Stablecoins, operating on blockchain rails, will allow for instantaneous, frictionless transfers without intermediaries, making them highly efficient.

The Rise of Stablecoins: A Shift in Traditional Finance

Collins emphasizes that the move toward stablecoins represents more than just a shift in technology; it will transform the very structure of how finance operates. He compares the adoption of stablecoins to a new form of money, where traditional currencies will merely be tokenized versions running on blockchain networks.

He believes that the concept of stablecoins will become so ubiquitous that the distinction between centralized and decentralized finance will eventually disappear.

“The difference between CeFi (Centralized Finance) and DeFi will no longer exist,” Collins stated. “There will be applications for moving money, issuing loans, and investments, blending both traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions.” Collins argues that this shift will be driven by institutions looking for a better, more profitable way to handle transactions while reducing friction and increasing transparency.

Traditional Finance Embraces Stablecoins Amid Regulatory Shifts

The turning point for the cryptocurrency market, according to Collins, was the shift in the U.S. government’s stance toward the crypto industry in 2025. Previously, many large traditional financial institutions were hesitant to enter the crypto space due to fears of regulatory scrutiny.

However, Collins notes that with regulatory clarity, particularly regarding stablecoins, these institutions are now eager to adopt blockchain technology.

“Every large institution, every bank, wants to create their own stablecoin,” Collins said. This is because stablecoins not only promise greater efficiency but also provide a lucrative opportunity for institutions to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology. This open embrace of stablecoins is creating a competitive landscape, as banks and financial institutions rush to create their own tokenized versions of fiat currencies.

Risks and Challenges in Transitioning to Blockchain-Based Finance

Despite the optimism surrounding stablecoins, Collins acknowledges that there are still challenges to fully adopting blockchain technology in traditional finance. One of the primary concerns is security, particularly with the risks posed by crypto hacks, smart contract vulnerabilities, and social engineering attacks.

Collins also discusses the trade-off between decentralization and centralization. While fully decentralized control offers greater security and autonomy, it also comes with technical complexities.

On the other hand, relying on trusted third-party custodians, like banks, presents a more user-friendly but less secure alternative. “People will have more options moving forward,” he said, emphasizing that as security improves, more people will adopt blockchain-based solutions for their financial needs.

