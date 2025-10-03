Stablecoins break $300B market cap, post 47% growth year-to-date

The total stablecoin market capitalization has surged past $300 billion, posting 47% growth YTD and highlighting a growing adoption trend.

Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies or commodities — have surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time, highlighting a significant adoption trend.

According to data from open-source aggregator DefiLlama, the milestone was reached on Oct. 3, 2025, capping a year-to-date growth of 46.8%

By reaching the $300 billion threshold, the stablecoin market is well-positioned to break the pace of 2024 amid intensifying competition and a wave of new stablecoin launches this year.

