صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained Circle and Paxos under threat?  According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) is in favor of banning multi-issuance stablecoins amid fears that dollar-backed tokens could undermine the euro.  Even though the recommendation is non-binding, the ESRB’s stance has significant political weight.  This could ultimately push popular stablecoin issuers, such as Circle and Paxos, to restructure the way they issue and operate their reserves.  Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained Multi-issue stablecoins are those tokens that are issued as a single token that is managed by various legal entities. For instance, a product can be licensed by the EU and a non-EU entity. Hence, users of such stablecoins end up holding identical tokens while their reserves are split between different jurisdictions.  You Might Also Like If EU holders try to seek redemption in the EU en masse, this could cause a liquidity shortfall since only a fraction of the total backing might be located within the jurisdiction. The fact that large stablecoins are backed by dollar-denominated cash or U.S. Treasuries raises market-access risks for the EU. There are also concerns about significant legal fragmentation since there are different oversight standards. The ESRB recognized this as a system vulnerability.  Circle and Paxos under threat?  Big issuers like Circle and Paxos could be directly affected by the new ban if it gets implemented, and there will likely be a lobbying effort to push for carve-outs.  As a possible solution, they could potentially re-house some reserves in EU banks.  Alternatively, they could issue separate tokens for Europe, but this would substantially fragment liquidity.  If nothing works, these firms could be forced to scale back services in the EU. Source: https://u.today/stablecoin-crackdown-plan-secures-backing-from-eu-watchdogThe post Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained Circle and Paxos under threat?  According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) is in favor of banning multi-issuance stablecoins amid fears that dollar-backed tokens could undermine the euro.  Even though the recommendation is non-binding, the ESRB’s stance has significant political weight.  This could ultimately push popular stablecoin issuers, such as Circle and Paxos, to restructure the way they issue and operate their reserves.  Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained Multi-issue stablecoins are those tokens that are issued as a single token that is managed by various legal entities. For instance, a product can be licensed by the EU and a non-EU entity. Hence, users of such stablecoins end up holding identical tokens while their reserves are split between different jurisdictions.  You Might Also Like If EU holders try to seek redemption in the EU en masse, this could cause a liquidity shortfall since only a fraction of the total backing might be located within the jurisdiction. The fact that large stablecoins are backed by dollar-denominated cash or U.S. Treasuries raises market-access risks for the EU. There are also concerns about significant legal fragmentation since there are different oversight standards. The ESRB recognized this as a system vulnerability.  Circle and Paxos under threat?  Big issuers like Circle and Paxos could be directly affected by the new ban if it gets implemented, and there will likely be a lobbying effort to push for carve-outs.  As a possible solution, they could potentially re-house some reserves in EU banks.  Alternatively, they could issue separate tokens for Europe, but this would substantially fragment liquidity.  If nothing works, these firms could be forced to scale back services in the EU. Source: https://u.today/stablecoin-crackdown-plan-secures-backing-from-eu-watchdog

Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:37
COM
COM$0.005888-9.45%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0456-2.93%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+5.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006945-3.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.005302+6.35%
  • Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained
  • Circle and Paxos under threat? 

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) is in favor of banning multi-issuance stablecoins amid fears that dollar-backed tokens could undermine the euro. 

Even though the recommendation is non-binding, the ESRB’s stance has significant political weight. 

This could ultimately push popular stablecoin issuers, such as Circle and Paxos, to restructure the way they issue and operate their reserves. 

Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained

Multi-issue stablecoins are those tokens that are issued as a single token that is managed by various legal entities. For instance, a product can be licensed by the EU and a non-EU entity. Hence, users of such stablecoins end up holding identical tokens while their reserves are split between different jurisdictions. 

You Might Also Like

If EU holders try to seek redemption in the EU en masse, this could cause a liquidity shortfall since only a fraction of the total backing might be located within the jurisdiction. The fact that large stablecoins are backed by dollar-denominated cash or U.S. Treasuries raises market-access risks for the EU.

There are also concerns about significant legal fragmentation since there are different oversight standards. The ESRB recognized this as a system vulnerability. 

Circle and Paxos under threat? 

Big issuers like Circle and Paxos could be directly affected by the new ban if it gets implemented, and there will likely be a lobbying effort to push for carve-outs. 

As a possible solution, they could potentially re-house some reserves in EU banks. 

Alternatively, they could issue separate tokens for Europe, but this would substantially fragment liquidity. 

If nothing works, these firms could be forced to scale back services in the EU.

Source: https://u.today/stablecoin-crackdown-plan-secures-backing-from-eu-watchdog

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,038.44
$103,038.44$103,038.44

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,461.25
$3,461.25$3,461.25

-0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.01
$159.01$159.01

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4224
$2.4224$2.4224

-0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17509
$0.17509$0.17509

-0.59%