صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Spotify shares dropped more than $4% as trading opened on Tuesday, after the audio-streaming platform announced billionaire founder Daniel Ek would step down as chief executive after nearly two decades leading the company. The audio-streaming platform reported its first full-year profitability last year after expanding to podcasts and audiobooks. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Spotify dropped 4% around $697 as trading opened Tuesday, following a similar decline in premarket. Spotify said in a statement Ek will transition to executive chairman, while co-presidents Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström—both of whom will still report to Ek—will serve as co-chief executives effective Jan. 1, 2026 In his new role, Ek will “more closely reflect a European Chairman setup,” Spotify said, indicating Ek will “determine capital allocation, map the long-term future of Spotify and continue to provide support and guidance to its senior team.” “And to be clear, I’m not leaving,” Ek told Spotify employees in a memo, adding he would remain involved in the “big, defining decisions about our future.” Ek told Forbes that Spotify had been working on a transition to Söderström and Norström for years, noting they were “more capable and more than ready to take it on,” and, “I feel now is the time, and I don’t want to hold them back.” Forbes Valuation Ek has a fortune estimated at $10.3 billion, ranking him the 293rd-richest person in the world as of Tuesday. He holds roughly 9% of Spotify’s shares and has benefited from the stock nearly doubling over the last year, as his net worth swelled from about $4.2 billion last year and $2.3 billion in 2023. Big Number $73.9 billion. That’s roughly how much has been added to Spotify’s market capitalization over the last 12 months, as the stock has surged nearly 98% with… The post Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Spotify shares dropped more than $4% as trading opened on Tuesday, after the audio-streaming platform announced billionaire founder Daniel Ek would step down as chief executive after nearly two decades leading the company. The audio-streaming platform reported its first full-year profitability last year after expanding to podcasts and audiobooks. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Spotify dropped 4% around $697 as trading opened Tuesday, following a similar decline in premarket. Spotify said in a statement Ek will transition to executive chairman, while co-presidents Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström—both of whom will still report to Ek—will serve as co-chief executives effective Jan. 1, 2026 In his new role, Ek will “more closely reflect a European Chairman setup,” Spotify said, indicating Ek will “determine capital allocation, map the long-term future of Spotify and continue to provide support and guidance to its senior team.” “And to be clear, I’m not leaving,” Ek told Spotify employees in a memo, adding he would remain involved in the “big, defining decisions about our future.” Ek told Forbes that Spotify had been working on a transition to Söderström and Norström for years, noting they were “more capable and more than ready to take it on,” and, “I feel now is the time, and I don’t want to hold them back.” Forbes Valuation Ek has a fortune estimated at $10.3 billion, ranking him the 293rd-richest person in the world as of Tuesday. He holds roughly 9% of Spotify’s shares and has benefited from the stock nearly doubling over the last year, as his net worth swelled from about $4.2 billion last year and $2.3 billion in 2023. Big Number $73.9 billion. That’s roughly how much has been added to Spotify’s market capitalization over the last 12 months, as the stock has surged nearly 98% with…

Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:06
COM
COM$0.00588-9.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004083-13.55%
Octavia
VIA$0.0148+8.02%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00173-2.80%
1
1$0.02282-21.68%

Topline

Spotify shares dropped more than $4% as trading opened on Tuesday, after the audio-streaming platform announced billionaire founder Daniel Ek would step down as chief executive after nearly two decades leading the company.

The audio-streaming platform reported its first full-year profitability last year after expanding to podcasts and audiobooks.

Anadolu via Getty Images

Key Facts

Shares of Spotify dropped 4% around $697 as trading opened Tuesday, following a similar decline in premarket.

Spotify said in a statement Ek will transition to executive chairman, while co-presidents Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström—both of whom will still report to Ek—will serve as co-chief executives effective Jan. 1, 2026

In his new role, Ek will “more closely reflect a European Chairman setup,” Spotify said, indicating Ek will “determine capital allocation, map the long-term future of Spotify and continue to provide support and guidance to its senior team.”

“And to be clear, I’m not leaving,” Ek told Spotify employees in a memo, adding he would remain involved in the “big, defining decisions about our future.”

Ek told Forbes that Spotify had been working on a transition to Söderström and Norström for years, noting they were “more capable and more than ready to take it on,” and, “I feel now is the time, and I don’t want to hold them back.”

Forbes Valuation

Ek has a fortune estimated at $10.3 billion, ranking him the 293rd-richest person in the world as of Tuesday. He holds roughly 9% of Spotify’s shares and has benefited from the stock nearly doubling over the last year, as his net worth swelled from about $4.2 billion last year and $2.3 billion in 2023.

Big Number

$73.9 billion. That’s roughly how much has been added to Spotify’s market capitalization over the last 12 months, as the stock has surged nearly 98% with about $360 added to Spotify’s stock price. Spotify had a market capitalization of about $149.6 billion as of Monday’s share price, up from $75.7 billion a year earlier.

Key Background

Stockholm native Ek cofounded Spotify alongside Martin Lorentzon in 2006 and launched two years later as an apparent competitor to Apple’s iTunes. Spotify offered a monthly subscription for unlimited access to music, as opposed to Apple, which required payment for each song. The audio-streaming platform has since expanded to more than 696 million users and 276 million subscribers across more than 180 markets, according to the company. Audiobooks and podcasts have been added to the platform in recent years, as Ek said last year that users should “expect there to be many more versions of Spotify in the future.” Spotify concluded 2024 by reporting its first full year of profitability, following its second round of increasing subscription prices in the U.S., as monthly active users climbed 12% in the firm’s strongest-ever fourth quarter.

Further Reading

ForbesWhy Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Is Stepping Down After Nearly Two DecadesBy Steven Bertoni

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/30/spotify-shares-dip-4-after-founder-daniel-ek-exits-as-ceo/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,038.44
$103,038.44$103,038.44

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,461.17
$3,461.17$3,461.17

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.01
$159.01$159.01

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4228
$2.4228$2.4228

-0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17509
$0.17509$0.17509

-0.59%