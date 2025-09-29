صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Spain got credit rating upgrades from all three major rating agencies last week.Spain got credit rating upgrades from all three major rating agencies last week.

Spain earns across-the-board rating upgrades on strong economy

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 18:55
Major
MAJOR$0.10363+1.15%

Spain got credit rating upgrades from all three major rating agencies last week, as Fitch and Moody’s joined S&P in acknowledging how well the country’s economy is doing compared to the rest of Europe.

On Friday, Fitch raised Spain’s long-term rating from “A-” to “A” because of good growth prospects ahead. The agency said better productivity, wages that haven’t grown too fast, and lower energy prices have made Spain more competitive globally and strengthened private sector balance sheets.

Fitch said Spain’s economy will likely stay strong, helped by limited exposure to U.S. tariffs and ongoing reduction of external debt.

Moody’s also bumped up Spain’s rating by one notch last week, going from “Baa1” to “A3.” The decision shows that Madrid’s economic strength is getting better thanks to a more balanced way of growing, improvements in the job market, and a stronger banking sector.

Spain’s economy has been doing really well lately, getting a lift from foreign investment, tourism, and immigration.

Spanish officials see migration differently than many of their counterparts in Europe and the U.S. They champion it as a way to make society better, fix a falling birthrate, and keep the economy moving forward. In other places, opposition to new immigration has become part of regular politics, creating support for populist parties. Most Spanish people have been fine with this so far, but there are risks for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Vox, a relatively new far-right party that isn’t as strong as similar parties in Italy, Germany, and France, has grabbed onto immigration as an issue. The public pollster CIS says it’s become a major worry among voters.

Ambitious regularization program targets 1 million new residents

This isn’t the first time Spain has worked to regularize undocumented workers as there have been six other times between 1986 and 2002 that helped 1.2 million people. But this is part of the most ambitious effort so far.

Through this program and another one aimed mostly at Latin Americans, Spain is set to add close to 1 million new residents over the next three years. A system for seasonal worker visas is also being expanded.

Spain used to be a country where people left to find work elsewhere. It only became a place where immigrants came in the early 2000s as the economy grew, with foreigners taking jobs that Spaniards couldn’t do or didn’t want. Numbers from the OECD show Spain has had one of the fastest demographic shifts in developed countries this century, with foreign-born people going from 1.6% to 14% of the population in less than 30 years.

Growth projections exceed euro area expectations

The government said earlier this month that it thinks GDP will grow by 2.7% this year, higher than the previous guess of 2.6%, and way above the 1.2% growth expected for the broader euro area.

Earlier this month, S&P Global gave Spain a rating upgrade too, pointing to “notable improvement” in how the country’s balance sheet looks and better resilience to economic shocks.

Judith Arnal works as a senior fellow at the Elcano Royal Institute, a think tank in Madrid. She said Spain has come out as the clear growth leader among the euro area’s largest economies in recent years.

“Spain’s growth has relied not only on booming tourism but also on dynamic non-tourism services, such as business, telecoms and IT services. This marks a shift in the country’s growth pattern, showing that Spain has competitive firms able to export beyond traditional sectors,” Arnal told CNBC by email.

“Growth has also been closely linked to demographic dynamics and job creation. More than half of the jobs created since 2020 have been taken up by immigrants, which has supported overall GDP expansion but meant that GDP per capita has advanced less strongly. This reflects a more extensive than intensive growth model,” she added.

Looking forward, Arnal said that even though political uncertainty hasn’t kept Spain from leading euro area growth, the country could do even better with more stability.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10312+0.21%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01259+6.69%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.02363-21.18%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139326-0.49%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06078-4.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.005319+6.63%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,310.92
$103,310.92$103,310.92

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.03
$3,481.03$3,481.03

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.99
$158.99$158.99

-1.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4311
$2.4311$2.4311

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17540
$0.17540$0.17540

-0.42%