صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Solana Technology Inspires XRP Tundra: Revolutionary Presale Offers Two Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has long been regarded as one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in operation. Its ability to process numerous transactions per second at low cost has made it the backbone of many DeFi platforms. That enabled everything from high-frequency swaps to lending protocols. XRP Tundra is now building on that foundation. The project launches TUNDRA-S on Solana to harness the chain’s performance while delivering a presale model focused on individual holders. The result is an ecosystem that merges institutional-grade infrastructure with mechanics, which reward individual holders. Why Solana Became the Base Layer of Choice? Developers choose Solana for one reason above all: speed. The chain delivers near-instant settlement and consistently low transaction fees, critical traits for DeFi operations that rely on constant liquidity. XRP Tundra deploys TUNDRA-S on Solana specifically to ensure staking pools and liquidity functions can operate with the same efficiency. This decision has drawn attention from Solana developers themselves. They note that the project is translating the network’s technical strengths into accessible opportunities for retail participants. Inside Tundra’s Presale Structure The presale is currently in Phase 4, offering TUNDRA-S at $0.068. Every buyer receives a 16% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.034. TUNDRA-S powers staking and utility, while TUNDRA-X provides governance and backs reserves. Launch prices are $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. This model ensures participants are not simply speculating; they are acquiring both the operational and governance layers of the system in one entry. Staking That Brings XRP Back to Life For years, XRP holders have had limited ways to earn yield directly on their assets. XRP Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, where users can stake tokens for lock-up periods ranging from one week to three months. Yields can reach 30% APY, depending on the chosen duration. To make… The post Solana Technology Inspires XRP Tundra: Revolutionary Presale Offers Two Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has long been regarded as one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in operation. Its ability to process numerous transactions per second at low cost has made it the backbone of many DeFi platforms. That enabled everything from high-frequency swaps to lending protocols. XRP Tundra is now building on that foundation. The project launches TUNDRA-S on Solana to harness the chain’s performance while delivering a presale model focused on individual holders. The result is an ecosystem that merges institutional-grade infrastructure with mechanics, which reward individual holders. Why Solana Became the Base Layer of Choice? Developers choose Solana for one reason above all: speed. The chain delivers near-instant settlement and consistently low transaction fees, critical traits for DeFi operations that rely on constant liquidity. XRP Tundra deploys TUNDRA-S on Solana specifically to ensure staking pools and liquidity functions can operate with the same efficiency. This decision has drawn attention from Solana developers themselves. They note that the project is translating the network’s technical strengths into accessible opportunities for retail participants. Inside Tundra’s Presale Structure The presale is currently in Phase 4, offering TUNDRA-S at $0.068. Every buyer receives a 16% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.034. TUNDRA-S powers staking and utility, while TUNDRA-X provides governance and backs reserves. Launch prices are $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. This model ensures participants are not simply speculating; they are acquiring both the operational and governance layers of the system in one entry. Staking That Brings XRP Back to Life For years, XRP holders have had limited ways to earn yield directly on their assets. XRP Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, where users can stake tokens for lock-up periods ranging from one week to three months. Yields can reach 30% APY, depending on the chosen duration. To make…

Solana Technology Inspires XRP Tundra: Revolutionary Presale Offers Two Tokens

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:01
XRP
XRP$2.4315-4.11%
COM
COM$0.005934-8.56%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000932+10.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.43%

Solana has long been regarded as one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in operation. Its ability to process numerous transactions per second at low cost has made it the backbone of many DeFi platforms. That enabled everything from high-frequency swaps to lending protocols.

XRP Tundra is now building on that foundation. The project launches TUNDRA-S on Solana to harness the chain’s performance while delivering a presale model focused on individual holders. The result is an ecosystem that merges institutional-grade infrastructure with mechanics, which reward individual holders.

Why Solana Became the Base Layer of Choice?

Developers choose Solana for one reason above all: speed. The chain delivers near-instant settlement and consistently low transaction fees, critical traits for DeFi operations that rely on constant liquidity. XRP Tundra deploys TUNDRA-S on Solana specifically to ensure staking pools and liquidity functions can operate with the same efficiency.

This decision has drawn attention from Solana developers themselves. They note that the project is translating the network’s technical strengths into accessible opportunities for retail participants.

Inside Tundra’s Presale Structure

The presale is currently in Phase 4, offering TUNDRA-S at $0.068. Every buyer receives a 16% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.034.

TUNDRA-S powers staking and utility, while TUNDRA-X provides governance and backs reserves. Launch prices are $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. This model ensures participants are not simply speculating; they are acquiring both the operational and governance layers of the system in one entry.

Staking That Brings XRP Back to Life

For years, XRP holders have had limited ways to earn yield directly on their assets. XRP Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, where users can stake tokens for lock-up periods ranging from one week to three months. Yields can reach 30% APY, depending on the chosen duration.

To make the system more flexible, the project adds Frost Keys, NFT-style tools that let holders shorten lock-ups or boost returns. Staking is not yet active, but presale buyers secure guaranteed access when the vaults launch — a distinction that secondary market participants won’t automatically enjoy.

Volatility often undermines presales, but XRP Tundra has opted for Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools to mitigate the risk. These pools apply dynamic fees that begin high — around 50% — and taper off over time. The structure deters bots and opportunistic selling during the critical early hours of trading.

At the same time, fees are redirected into staking pools, creating a cycle that strengthens Cryo Vault rewards. For Solana developers observing the project, this illustrates how advanced liquidity design can transform market stability into a direct benefit for long-term holders.

Verification Backs Investor Confidence

Investor protection remains a central concern in presales, and XRP Tundra has made its audits and identity checks public. The project has been reviewed by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Team verification is available through Vital Block KYC.

These records allow prospective buyers to examine both code and leadership before participating, reducing the uncertainties that have plagued many early-stage offerings.

Conclusion: Performance Meets Accessibility

Solana continues to set the pace for blockchain infrastructure, providing the speed and scalability developers demand. XRP Tundra adapts that foundation for a different purpose — delivering a presale that blends dual tokens, staking up to 30% APY, and liquidity stability through DAMM V2.

As Crypto Volt noted in a recent analysis, Tundra represents how Solana’s raw performance can be channeled into opportunities designed for individual holders. At $0.068 today with launch targets of $2.50 and $1.25, the presale offers retail investors a path that pairs infrastructure-grade technology with accessible mechanics.

Join the presale now to unlock dual-token rewards and early staking access.

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/29/solana-technology-inspires-xrp-tundra-revolutionary-presale-offers-two-tokens/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10312+0.21%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01259+6.69%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.02363-21.18%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139326-0.49%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06078-4.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.005319+6.63%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,310.93
$103,310.93$103,310.93

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.00
$3,482.00$3,482.00

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.97
$158.97$158.97

-1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4315
$2.4315$2.4315

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17544
$0.17544$0.17544

-0.39%