Solana sees $326 billion in DEX volume in Q3 2025, marking a 21% increase

Key Takeaways
- Solana recorded $326 billion in decentralized exchange (DEX) volume in Q3 2025, a 21% increase from the previous quarter.
- The network has consistently outpaced other major blockchains in decentralized exchange trading activity for multiple consecutive months, highlighting its lead in recent on-chain financial volumes.
Solana, a blockchain network positioned as the leading infrastructure for internet capital markets and real-world asset tokenization, recorded $326 billion in decentralized exchange volume during Q3 2025, representing a 21% increase from the previous quarter.
The network has consistently outpaced other major blockchains in decentralized exchange trading activity for multiple consecutive months, reflecting its growing share of on-chain financial volumes.
Solana is attracting significant institutional interest. The blockchain is enabling the launch of new yield-bearing stablecoins and tokenized assets, fostering composable financial products that drive ecosystem growth in decentralized finance.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-dex-volume-q3-2025-21-percent-increase/