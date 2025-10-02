صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Solana (SOL) is starting the fourth quarter of 2025 on a strong footing, rallying more than 6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $219. The move lifted Solana’s market capitalization to nearly $119 billion, with daily trading volumes surging past $8.5 billion – a 31% increase compared to the previous day. The Solana Foundation marked the opening of Q4 with a message to its global community, calling on developers, institutions, and users to lock in and deliver what it described as the “epic final quarter” of a historic year for the network. Institutional Capital Flows Into Solana Fresh inflows have been a key driver of Solana’s latest rally. Over $315 million in new buys were recorded recently, while treasury holdings have now stacked more than $4 billion in SOL, locking away roughly 3% of the total supply. At the same time, analysts are noting a clear rotation trend: capital outflows from Ethereum are being mirrored by inflows into Solana. This shift is viewed by many as a sign that institutional players and major funds are increasingly diversifying into SOL ahead of potential network and ecosystem catalysts in Q4. Technical Setup Points to More Upside On the technical front, Solana has managed to hold its ground above the key $200 support zone. Momentum indicators remain balanced, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 52, suggesting the asset still has room to extend gains. The immediate resistance zone sits between $220 and $230, and a breakout above this range could pave the way toward $250. The daily chart reflects growing accumulation, hinting that investors may be positioning for a larger upside run. With liquidity flows increasing and treasuries continuing to stack SOL, traders see this as more than short-term noise – it could be the setup for… The post SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Solana (SOL) is starting the fourth quarter of 2025 on a strong footing, rallying more than 6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $219. The move lifted Solana’s market capitalization to nearly $119 billion, with daily trading volumes surging past $8.5 billion – a 31% increase compared to the previous day. The Solana Foundation marked the opening of Q4 with a message to its global community, calling on developers, institutions, and users to lock in and deliver what it described as the “epic final quarter” of a historic year for the network. Institutional Capital Flows Into Solana Fresh inflows have been a key driver of Solana’s latest rally. Over $315 million in new buys were recorded recently, while treasury holdings have now stacked more than $4 billion in SOL, locking away roughly 3% of the total supply. At the same time, analysts are noting a clear rotation trend: capital outflows from Ethereum are being mirrored by inflows into Solana. This shift is viewed by many as a sign that institutional players and major funds are increasingly diversifying into SOL ahead of potential network and ecosystem catalysts in Q4. Technical Setup Points to More Upside On the technical front, Solana has managed to hold its ground above the key $200 support zone. Momentum indicators remain balanced, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 52, suggesting the asset still has room to extend gains. The immediate resistance zone sits between $220 and $230, and a breakout above this range could pave the way toward $250. The daily chart reflects growing accumulation, hinting that investors may be positioning for a larger upside run. With liquidity flows increasing and treasuries continuing to stack SOL, traders see this as more than short-term noise – it could be the setup for…

SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:40
Solana
SOL$158,89-5,54%
Major
MAJOR$0,1036+0,75%
COM
COM$0,005895-9,26%
Moonveil
MORE$0,004084-13,80%
Altcoin Analysis

Solana (SOL) is starting the fourth quarter of 2025 on a strong footing, rallying more than 6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $219.

The move lifted Solana’s market capitalization to nearly $119 billion, with daily trading volumes surging past $8.5 billion – a 31% increase compared to the previous day.

The Solana Foundation marked the opening of Q4 with a message to its global community, calling on developers, institutions, and users to lock in and deliver what it described as the “epic final quarter” of a historic year for the network.

Institutional Capital Flows Into Solana

Fresh inflows have been a key driver of Solana’s latest rally. Over $315 million in new buys were recorded recently, while treasury holdings have now stacked more than $4 billion in SOL, locking away roughly 3% of the total supply.

At the same time, analysts are noting a clear rotation trend: capital outflows from Ethereum are being mirrored by inflows into Solana. This shift is viewed by many as a sign that institutional players and major funds are increasingly diversifying into SOL ahead of potential network and ecosystem catalysts in Q4.

Technical Setup Points to More Upside

On the technical front, Solana has managed to hold its ground above the key $200 support zone. Momentum indicators remain balanced, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 52, suggesting the asset still has room to extend gains. The immediate resistance zone sits between $220 and $230, and a breakout above this range could pave the way toward $250.

The daily chart reflects growing accumulation, hinting that investors may be positioning for a larger upside run. With liquidity flows increasing and treasuries continuing to stack SOL, traders see this as more than short-term noise – it could be the setup for a decisive rally.

A Defining Quarter for Solana

As Q4 unfolds, the Solana ecosystem is emphasizing its transformative year and the need to finish strong. With a mix of institutional inflows, treasury engagement, and community backing, SOL enters the final stretch of 2025 with momentum on its side.

Whether the asset can sustain its rally beyond $250 will depend on how well the network continues to attract capital and deliver on its broader adoption roadmap. For now, all eyes are on Solana as it looks to close out a historic year with strength.

Do you also want me to prepare title options starting with “Solana Price:” (similar to the XRP article), so you can pick the best one for publication?

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Source: https://coindoo.com/market/solana-price-sol-rockets-to-220-as-major-inflows-signal-q4-explosion/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0,00000215-50,91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0,10321-0,22%
Union
U$0,00641+5,03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,0126+6,59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06083-4,90%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00238-1,65%
Wink
LIKE$0,005299+4,95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102 933,15
$102 933,15$102 933,15

-0,48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 455,63
$3 455,63$3 455,63

-0,73%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158,89
$158,89$158,89

-1,23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4219
$2,4219$2,4219

-0,63%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17507
$0,17507$0,17507

-0,60%