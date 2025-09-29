صرافیDEX+
Snorter Token Surges Past $4 Million Ahead of Launch

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:12
Crypto traders are walking a fine line this quarter. Bitcoin slid from $117,000 to $109,000 within the month, and the highly volatile meme coin market shrank to a market cap of under $70 billion.

The once-booming Telegram bot sector is also showing signs of fatigue. Gas fees remain stubbornly high for many Ethereum-based solutions, leaving users frustrated with lagging transactions that can cost valuable opportunities.

Amid this cooling sentiment, one Solana-native project, Snorter Token, is breaking away from the trend. Its presale has already raised over $4 million and is now entering its final stretch with less than a month to go.

With a listing just around the corner, traders are buzzing with anticipation of a potential surge once Snorter Token goes live.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Why Snorter Token Stands Out in a Volatile Market

Volatility is once again dominating crypto. Prices can swing in seconds, and traders are realizing that relying on manual swaps or slow interfaces is no longer enough.

Telegram bots provide automated tools to trade faster, snipe new listings, or even copy the moves of top wallets.

The problem? Most current leaders are tied to Ethereum, resulting in higher costs, slower speeds, and complicated multi-chain setups.

In a market where split-second execution can determine profit or loss, these weaknesses are becoming impossible to ignore.

Snorter Token was created to address these challenges. Built natively on Solana, it offers ultra-low transaction costs, near-instant execution, and seamless usability without the multi-chain complications that slow down rivals.

Its lean, chain-specific infrastructure allows faster snipes, cheaper swaps, and a decisive edge in volatile markets.

This efficiency has strengthened investor confidence. Even in a bearish market, Snorter Token continues to attract steady interest from users who recognize its practical utility.

Traders benefit from a reliable, fast, and cost-effective platform, making it a preferred choice for both active traders and long-term backers.

New Improvements That Give Traders an Edge

The Snorter Token team is refining the bot with feature upgrades that enhance speed, security, and reliability:

  • MEV Protection – shields users from sandwich attacks.
  • Copy Trading Enhancements – faster wallet mirroring for real-time strategy replication.
  • Expanded DEX Support – now covering Radium, Pump.fun, and Pump Swap for instant detection of new pools.
  • Dedicated RPC Endpoints – private blockchain highways monitoring liquidity shifts and mempool activity before they hit the market, enabling sub-second trades within Telegram.
  • Failover Systems & Security-Checked Withdrawals – ensuring users don’t miss opportunities during network congestion.

For holders, the token unlocks more than presale access: the lowest trading fees in the sector at 0.85%, staking rewards, governance rights, and premium bot features. These incentives support both active traders and long-term backers.

Solana-Powered Snorter Token Attracts Major Crypto Attention

Snorter Token is quickly making waves in the crypto world, featured by Crypto Daily, InsideBitcoins, and NewsBTC as one of 2025’s most anticipated projects.

Analyst Alessandro De Crypto Official, in a recent YouTube review, highlighted the token’s potential for early backers, noting that if it reaches a $10–20 million market cap post-launch, gains could be substantial, potentially 100x at listing.

The token is available for purchase on the official presale website using ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or credit/debit cards, while the Best Wallet App (iOS and Android) provides an additional simple method to buy.

The team actively shares updates on X and Telegram, keeping momentum high.

Built with Solana-powered speed, MEV-protected security, and trader-focused tokenomics, Snorter Token is positioning itself as a go-to Telegram trading bot.

Its growing community, steady presale activity, and feature-rich design make it a standout project for investors seeking early exposure.

Visit Snorter Token

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/29/new-coin-listing-to-watch-snorter-token-surges-past-4-million-ahead-of-launch/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

