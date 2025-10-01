Snorter Tipped as Best Crypto Presale for 100x Gains: Just 21 Days Left to Buy

The Solana meme coin market has picked up pace since Monday, with Pudgy Penguins rising 3.1%, Fartcoin increasing by 5.7%, and a new token called Holy Coin surging 190%. And as the market heats up, traders are eager to find the next meme coin to explode.

That’s where Snorter (SNORT) comes in – it’s a Solana-based meme coin trading bot that provides retail users with advanced tools to navigate the market, avoid scams, and boost their chances of success.

Currently in presale, Snorter has raised over $4.1 million so far, fueled by investors rushing to secure its early-stage price. However, time is limited for those who have yet to participate in the presale, as the exchange listing is scheduled for 21 days from now.

With a utility-focused use case in the Solana meme coin space, combined with strong presale momentum and an upcoming exchange listing, respected analysts are starting to take notice and tip Snorter for huge gains.

Top meme coin trader backs SNORT for 100x

In a recent YouTube video, analyst Alessandro de Crypto covered Snorter and predicted it could see 100x gains.

He emphasized that the Solana ecosystem is heating up and that Snorter is a “very much anticipated crypto,” with hype rising as the token’s exchange listing approaches. Exchange listings often serve as major catalysts for new cryptocurrencies, driving both liquidity and visibility, which can trigger sharp upward price movements.

Then, Alessandro de Crypto discussed the project’s position on Solana: “Everything that is related to Solana is pumping during this bull run, especially when it’s a new coin.”

He added that even as the broader crypto market declined last week, whales continued to invest in the Snorter presale, demonstrating investor confidence and indicating potential for major gains once it hits the open market.

Solana’s fastest trading bot with competitive fees

Meme coin trading is all about speed, especially when buying high-volatility low-caps like those on Pump.fun or newly listed on DEXes. That’s why Snorter takes an innovative approach, focusing on minimizing latency and executing trades quickly.

The Snorter bot operates within the Telegram app, providing full control to spot, snipe, buy, sell, set stop-losses, and manage all your tokens through a user-friendly interface on your phone or desktop.

There are two primary methods for executing orders on Snorter: automated token sniping and copy trading. For automated token sniping, input a liquidity pool address into the bot, and it will run safety checks, monitor the pool, and instantly buy tokens when liquidity is added. Copy trading does what you’d imagine – mirrors the orders of other traders. This is ideal for those who prefer a more hands-off approach, following successful market participants rather than conducting their own research.

Snorter is built on a private RPC infrastructure, providing instant access to on-chain data and enabling it to bypass the typical congestion on decentralized exchanges.

Another benefit is Snorter’s market-beating fees, at just 0.85% for SNORT holders, which easily undercuts the average 1% to 2% fees charged by most trading bots. These discounted fees are expected to help Snorter gain a sizable market share and thereby boost demand for SNORT.

It’s also worth noting that the SNORT token offers additional utilities such as staking and governance rights, giving holders a say in important decisions about the project’s future.

Just 21 days left to buy SNORT at $0.1063

The Snorter presale will conclude in exactly three weeks, so prospective investors should act quickly to secure the current price of $0.1063. With this deadline approaching, FOMO is growing, and the presale raise is starting to accelerate.

Adding to the excitement, the Solana meme coin market is showing signs of life today, as evident in Holy Coin’s 190% surge. Therefore, the Snorter exchange launch might be happening at an ideal time. Not only could the Snorter bot have more opportunity to catch breakout meme coins, but the SNORT token itself could be primed to explode.

For those interested in purchasing, simply visit the project’s website, connect your wallet, select the desired amount of tokens, and choose your preferred payment method. Presale participants can claim their SNORT tokens from the project’s website immediately upon the exchange listing.

Visit Snorter Presale