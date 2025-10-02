صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Shutdown Fed rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images If any doubts remained about whether the Federal Reserve will be lowering its key interest rate later this month, the budget loggerheads a few blocks away in the nation’s capital may have cemented the move. Particularly if the impasse stretches out past a few days, Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers likely will err on the side of caution, which in this case would be a bias towards easing, Wall Street experts say. “The US government shutdown and associated data delays nudge what we judged was already a firmly odds-on Fed rate cut in October further odds-on,” Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a client note. Potential damage from the lockdown combined with ongoing concerns over the labor market will outweigh inflation concerns, he added. “Our further lean into October – in spite of ongoing cautious language from Fed officials – reflects the even lower probability post-shutdown the Fed will get enough reassurance on labor market in time to rein in the soft default of successive cuts” through the end of the year that the Fed indicated in projections released last month, Guha said. A narrow majority of officials at the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee indicated a preference of two cuts instead of one through the end of 2025. Some have expressed concern that tariffs could yet push inflation higher. Most, though, have said the impacts appear temporary and unlikely to halt a trend of gradual softening that will bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target in a… The post Shutdown Fed rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images If any doubts remained about whether the Federal Reserve will be lowering its key interest rate later this month, the budget loggerheads a few blocks away in the nation’s capital may have cemented the move. Particularly if the impasse stretches out past a few days, Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers likely will err on the side of caution, which in this case would be a bias towards easing, Wall Street experts say. “The US government shutdown and associated data delays nudge what we judged was already a firmly odds-on Fed rate cut in October further odds-on,” Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a client note. Potential damage from the lockdown combined with ongoing concerns over the labor market will outweigh inflation concerns, he added. “Our further lean into October – in spite of ongoing cautious language from Fed officials – reflects the even lower probability post-shutdown the Fed will get enough reassurance on labor market in time to rein in the soft default of successive cuts” through the end of the year that the Fed indicated in projections released last month, Guha said. A narrow majority of officials at the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee indicated a preference of two cuts instead of one through the end of 2025. Some have expressed concern that tariffs could yet push inflation higher. Most, though, have said the impacts appear temporary and unlikely to halt a trend of gradual softening that will bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target in a…

Shutdown Fed rate cuts

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 02:13
COM
COM$0.005893-9.42%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.2808-5.00%
Dogechain
DC$0.00001593-1.48%
MAY
MAY$0.0275-0.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.06155-3.16%

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

If any doubts remained about whether the Federal Reserve will be lowering its key interest rate later this month, the budget loggerheads a few blocks away in the nation’s capital may have cemented the move.

Particularly if the impasse stretches out past a few days, Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers likely will err on the side of caution, which in this case would be a bias towards easing, Wall Street experts say.

“The US government shutdown and associated data delays nudge what we judged was already a firmly odds-on Fed rate cut in October further odds-on,” Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a client note.

Potential damage from the lockdown combined with ongoing concerns over the labor market will outweigh inflation concerns, he added.

“Our further lean into October – in spite of ongoing cautious language from Fed officials – reflects the even lower probability post-shutdown the Fed will get enough reassurance on labor market in time to rein in the soft default of successive cuts” through the end of the year that the Fed indicated in projections released last month, Guha said.

A narrow majority of officials at the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee indicated a preference of two cuts instead of one through the end of 2025. Some have expressed concern that tariffs could yet push inflation higher. Most, though, have said the impacts appear temporary and unlikely to halt a trend of gradual softening that will bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target in a few years.

In turn, markets have priced in a 100% probability of an October cut and an 88% chance of another in December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tracker of futures prices. Both are higher from when the lockout began at midnight Thursday.

Bank of America noted that history shows the lockdown likely will be over by the time the Fed meets Oct. 28-29 and officials will have updated data in hand. However, should the impasse continue until then, the bank’s economists see two reasons why FOMC members will vote to cut.

“First, it would take a solid [September] jobs report to keep an [October] hold in play. If the [September] jobs data are not available, Chair Powell will likely be inclined to push for another ‘risk management’ cut,” BofA economist Stephen Juneau wrote. “Second, the Fed would want to lean against downside risks from an extended shutdown, particularly if government workers are laid off.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that each day that government stays dark will mean the layoff of 750,000 workers with total compensation costs of $400 million.

In previous lockouts, workers were brought back on the job with backpay. However, President Donald Trump has threatened an examination on current federal payroll levels and the possibility that some furloughs could be permanent.

That could hurt an already-reeling labor market that saw private payrolls, according to ADP, decline by 32,000 in September. A broader Bureau of Labor Statistics count that includes government workers won’t be released as scheduled Friday if the shutdown continues.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/lockdown-fed-interest-rates.html

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,943.45
$102,943.45$102,943.45

-0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,457.16
$3,457.16$3,457.16

-0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.99
$158.99$158.99

-1.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4220
$2.4220$2.4220

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17504
$0.17504$0.17504

-0.62%