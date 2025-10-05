Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Traders Are Betting on a Third Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) for 22073% Gains

Shiba Inu (SHIB), once branded as the “Doge Killer,” has spent years trying to grow beyond its meme beginnings. With ShibaSwap and plans for its Shibarium network, the Team has added layers of utility. But market performance tells a different story. At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001176 with a market cap of $6.96 billion and daily volume around $113 million. The token is down more than 43% year to date, showing how hard it is to spark another rally when supply runs in the hundreds of trillions. While SHIB maintains a loyal base, its oversized supply continues to suppress price growth. Investors who rode the 2021 wave remember the massive gains, but for newcomers, the coin feels like a slower-moving ship. This explains why traders who once bet on SHIB are now looking elsewhere for opportunities that may deliver the kind of exponential upside they crave.

Dogecoin (DOGE): “The Original Meme Coin” Still Holds Its Crown

Dogecoin (DOGE), often called “The Original Meme Coin,” has held onto mainstream attention longer than most predicted. Its simplicity, celebrity endorsements, and grassroots charm made it a cultural symbol. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is $0.22 with a market cap of $35.65 billion and daily trading volume above $2.3 billion. That liquidity keeps it relevant, and its adoption stories, including tipping systems and even an ETF launched earlier this month, show it still commands serious recognition. Yet DOGE is down about 23% year to date. The coin’s massive scale makes sharp gains harder to achieve. While it continues to function as a steady meme asset, most investors agree the wild upside of DOGE’s early days is behind it. It is now more of a household name than a moonshot bet.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): “The Next Meme Evolution” Turning Heads

This is where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes into play. Billed as “The Next Meme Evolution,” Little Pepe is capturing attention because it offers something both DOGE and SHIB no longer provide: the chance for fresh exponential growth. The presale is in Stage 13, with tokens selling at $0.0022. At the time of writing, $26.37 million has already been raised out of a target of $28.77 million, with more than 16.1 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available in this stage. Early buyers from Stage 1 are already up 120% and even those entering now may see 36.36% gains by the time of launch at $0.0030. Certik has also audited Little Pepe, added to CoinMarketCap listings, and is running a $777k giveaway alongside a Mega Giveaway that rewards top presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 with over 15 ETH in prizes. The project has zero trade tax, anti-bot measures, and is built on a next-generation Layer 2 framework. This combination of meme culture and infrastructure is why many traders believe it has the right ingredients for breakout growth. Adding to its momentum, Little Pepe recently peaked at 100 on ChatGPT 5’s memecoin question trend between June and August 2025, overtaking PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB. That kind of community-driven interest suggests the token is resonating in ways that established meme coins may no longer achieve.

Conclusion: The Third Wave Could Belong to Little Pepe

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain cultural icons, but their growth curves now look more steady than explosive. For traders chasing fresh opportunities, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is being viewed as the superior bet. Its presale traction, audit, giveaways, and community buzz position it as a serious contender. While risks remain, the numbers and momentum suggest that the third wave of meme coins belongs to Little Pepe. Investors who missed DOGE and SHIB in their early days are watching closely. With the presale nearly sold out at Stage 13, many believe this is the window to enter before the token moves to higher stages. If sentiment holds, Little Pepe could be the project that turns speculative dreams into reality, with the projected 22,073% gains serving as a reminder of why meme coins still have the power to surprise.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/shiba-inu-shib-vs-dogecoin-doge-traders-are-betting-on-a-third-meme-coin-little-pepe-lilpepe-for-22073-gains/