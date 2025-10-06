صرافیDEX+
Shiba Inu faces modest price forecasts, but could MAGAX deliver bigger gains for its 4,000+ early investors than SHIB’s breakout in 2020?Shiba Inu faces modest price forecasts, but could MAGAX deliver bigger gains for its 4,000+ early investors than SHIB’s breakout in 2020?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is MAGAX About To Make More Gains For 4,000+ Early Investors Than SHIB Did In 2020?

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 00:30
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00411-12.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
4
4$0.0612-3.14%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009798-1.16%
Shiba Inu Main2

Shiba Inu Price Outlook in 2025

Shiba Inu’s price predictions for late 2025 are mixed. Currently at $0.000013, SHIB could reach $0.0000139 this year, with some analysts forecasting $0.0001 by 2030.

At the same time, bearish models keep SHIB as low as $0.0000122 in 2025, while optimistic outlooks imagine it spiking to $0.000155–$0.00016 if strong market activity reemerges. In the long term, the idea of SHIB ever hitting $0.01 looks increasingly unrealistic given its vast supply, even with token burns and Shibarium ecosystem upgrades in play.

Lessons From SHIB’s 2020 Breakout

When Shiba Inu first made headlines in 2020, few expected it to become one of the biggest meme coins in history. Back then, early investors who bought fractions of a cent watched their portfolios balloon thousands of percent as speculative demand exploded.

chart4262

SHIB historical chart | CoinMarketCap

That parabolic run was fueled by social media hype, retail FOMO, and a growing sense that SHIB was “the next Dogecoin.” However, after years of volatility, SHIB now faces tougher questions: can it reinvent itself with features like Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and gaming, or will it remain tied to unpredictable hype cycles?

MAGAX Steps Into the Meme Economy

While SHIB grapples with limited growth potential, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) is positioning itself as the next-generation meme-to-earn token. Unlike SHIB, which rose primarily through speculation, MAGAX introduces real utility through its AI-powered Loomint engine, which rewards both meme creators and promoters for creating viral content.

MAGAX 426426

MAGAX’s presale, now in Stage 3 at $0.000318, has drawn over 4,000 early investors, raising more than $119,000 of its $186,034 target. Its rising token price in each stage ensures greater potential for early buyers.

Projections suggest a 141× ROI potential, mirroring the kind of exponential gains SHIB rice once offered in its earliest days.

Why MAGAX Could Outperform SHIB’s Legacy

Unlike SHIB, MAGAX blends meme culture with governance, staking, and deflation. Holders vote on changes and gain from referral/booster programs.

Security is also a cornerstone. MAGAX has been audited by Certik, the world’s leading blockchain and smart contract auditing firm, with zero critical issues, and its internal audits reinforce investor confidence. This transparency stands in sharp contrast to SHIB’s early days, when skepticism was widespread.

With partnerships across Web3, AI-driven fraud protection, and an expanding roadmap that includes staking, meme leaderboards, and DAO governance, MAGAX is pitching itself not just as another meme token — but as the foundation of a meme economy.

A Unique Window for Early Investors

For over 4,000 early backers, the MAGAX presale feels like déjà vu, except this time, the project has a clearer roadmap than SHIB ever did in 2020. Each stage of the presale drives prices higher, shrinking supply and rewarding early movers. At today’s entry price of $0.000318, the cost of entry is still low enough to imagine exponential growth once MAGAX lists publicly.

Can MAGAX achieve SHIB-like viral adoption? If so, its tokenomics, AI utility, and community incentives could lead to returns surpassing SHIB’s historic run for early investors.

Don’t Miss Stage 3: Secure Your MAGAX Tokens Today

Shiba Inu may still command a loyal community, but its price outlook in 2025 suggests limited upside compared to its early years. MAGAX, on the other hand, is positioning itself as the meme economy’s next breakout, with real AI-driven utility, a CertiK audit, and over 4,000 investors already on board.

For those who missed SHIB in 2020, Moonshot MAGAX may represent the closest opportunity to relive that kind of explosive upside; this time with stronger foundations.

Don’t wait for Stage 4. Secure your MAGAX tokens now before the next price hike.

