The meme coin battleground is heating up once again, with Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) in the spotlight as one of the longest-standing players in the sector. While the community eagerly follows every Shiba Inu news update and the latest developments around Shibarium, another project is stealing the conversation: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Analysts are already speculating […] The post Shiba Inu News: Why Layer Brett Might Beat SHIB To $20 Billion Market Cap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Shiba Inu News: Why Layer Brett Might Beat SHIB To $20 Billion Market Cap

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 23:30
The meme coin battleground is heating up once again, with Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) in the spotlight as one of the longest-standing players in the sector. While the community eagerly follows every Shiba Inu news update and the latest developments around Shibarium, another project is stealing the conversation: Layer Brett ($LBRETT).

Analysts are already speculating that $LBRETT could outpace Shiba Inu Coin and hit a $20 billion market cap faster. The rivalry is becoming impossible to ignore.

Shiba Inu News: Can SHIB Scale to New Highs?

The latest Shiba Inu news has been dominated by ecosystem expansion. Shibarium continues to gain traction, with developers building dApps, NFTs, and DeFi applications on its network. Loyalists remain convinced that Shiba Inu Coin will eventually revisit the highs it set during the last bull cycle. If adoption and token burns align, some forecasts put SHIB’s path toward a multi-billion-dollar valuation back in play.

Yet challenges remain. With a massive circulating supply and limited token utility beyond speculation, SHIB’s ability to maintain momentum often relies on community hype and coordinated burns. While SHIB has secured its place as a meme giant, critics argue that the next true exponential winner may not be an established name.

Why Layer Brett Is Grabbing Attention

In the shadow of SHIB’s dominance, Layer Brett is positioning itself as the next wave of meme innovation. At a presale entry of just $0.0058, the project is pitching itself as more than just hype — it’s launching as an Ethereum Layer 2 with 10,000 TPS throughput and gas fees around $0.001. This makes LBRETT one of the few meme tokens building actual infrastructure to back its community.

The roadmap also includes NFT and DeFi integrations, as well as a lucrative staking program delivering around 600% APY for early backers. Add in a $1 million giveaway, and Layer Brett is engineering the kind of momentum most presales only dream of. Analysts are already floating the possibility that its market cap could soar to $20 billion when public fever grips, eclipsing the growth rate of even Shiba Inu Coin during its breakout.

Shiba Inu Coin vs. Layer Brett: The Market Cap Race

For traders, the choice is shaping up to be one of legacy versus novelty. SHIB offers history, community, and brand power. But Shiba Inu news updates increasingly focus on ecosystem maintenance rather than breakout innovation. By contrast, LBRETT is new, aggressive, and designed to capture retail FOMO before its presale window closes.

Hitting a $20 billion market cap may sound like a tall order for any meme coin, but that’s exactly what SHIB did during its run in 2021. With Layer Brett entering the market at a low base and stacking presale incentives, many traders believe the odds of it matching — or even surpassing — SHIB’s trajectory are stronger than most expect.

Where Traders Are Heading Now

Both SHIB and LBRETT command attention, but the narratives are shifting. While SHIB remains a household name in crypto and one of the top community-driven projects in the market, the high-growth speculation is leaning toward Layer Brett. For traders looking to turn small bags into life-changing wins, the presale momentum of LBRETT has become too tempting to ignore.

With LBRETT available for throwaway prices at $0.0058, and staking incentives that are falling, traders are scrambling to secure their piece of the cake. The time to act is now and join the Layer Brett presale!

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
