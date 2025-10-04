صرافیDEX+
SHIB holds $0.000012 but faces limited upside, while Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4.2M raised, 616% APY, and L2 utility is tipped as the higher-growth contender.

SHIB Price Prediction: Will Shiba Inu Make New All-Time Highs This Cycle Or Is It At Danger of Being Replaced?

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 21:50
shiba-inu2 LBR537357

As speculation picks up again, the Shiba Inu price prediction is under the spotlight. SHIB is trading around $0.000012 with a market cap of nearly $7.89 billion. But with the crypto presale for Layer Brett already raising over $4,2M and offering a ground-floor entry at $0.0058, many wonder: is SHIB’s time coming to an end?

Why SHIB’s growth is structurally limited

SHIB’s huge circulating supply (about 589 trillion tokens) and sizable market cap create headwinds. To make life-changing gains, it would need massive capital inflows, which get harder the bigger it already is. 

Yes, SHIB has an ecosystem. Its Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, aims to lower fees and increase throughput. They also continue token burns to reduce supply pressure. But such efforts may not overcome the inertia from SHIB’s scale.
So while Shiba Inu price prediction narratives often flirt with multi-hundred percent gains, the realistic upside curve is much flatter now than in prior cycles.

Layer Brett: The low-cap contender with upside

Contrast that with Layer Brett, which launched via crypto presale with a price of $0.0058. The project has already raised $4.21 million in presale funding. Early backers are seeing a staking APY of around 616%, not just promises.

By design, Layer Brett is built as an Ethereum Layer 2 chain with serious utility baked in. It combines meme energy with real infrastructure. Unlike SHIB’s reliance on upgrades after the fact, Layer Brett starts with scalability, low gas fees, staking, and an engaged community.

Because its market cap is still low, the potential for exponential growth is far higher compared to a saturated asset like SHIB. In short, the asymmetric bet leans heavily toward Layer Brett.

What SHIB brings to the table today

SHIB remains one of the top memecoins, with a large, loyal base. The Shiba Inu price prediction conversations always find traction because of its past glory. Whale wallets are still active, and burn campaigns add a deflationary narrative.

But there are structural burdens: high supply, less room for explosive gains, and growing competition. Even if SHIB sees a 2-5x move from here, that’s a far cry from earlier life-changing returns.

Shiba Inu vs. Layer Brett: Old legend or new opportunity?

When weighing Shiba Inu price prediction against Layer Brett, the contrast is clear. SHIB brings history, name recognition, and a massive community, but its giant market cap limits future upside. 

Layer Brett, priced at just $0.0058 in presale with around 616% APY, offers scalability and real staking rewards. For investors chasing high-risk, high-reward plays, the fresh meme token may deliver the exponential returns SHIB once promised.

Why many believe the shift is underway

We all know that hype alone isn’t enough for any coin to make the cut these days. Investors want meme token appeal plus real infrastructure. Layer Brett, as a purpose-built layer 2 crypto project, brings both.
When comparing Shiba Inu price prediction potential vs the narrative of a fresh, utility-laden alternative, the scales are tipping. SHIB may deliver modest gains. But $LBRETT is promising early staking, low entry price, and scalability from day one.

Conclusion

The renewed Shiba Inu price prediction chatter is expected. But the realistic path for big returns is narrowing. Layer Brett offers a sharper alternative: a low-cap, presale-backed, utility-first memecoin built on Ethereum layer 2 fundamentals.

If you’re hunting the next big meme coin move, the choice may no longer be between SHIB rallies, but whether to pivot to the more modern, reward-rich contender.

Don’t sleep on this window. The crypto presale is live, $LBRETT is priced at $0.0058 and early staking rewards hit  616% APY.

Get in early, or watch from the sidelines.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

