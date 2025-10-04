صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Some are already calling it the next big altcoin of 2025, one that could mirror the type of returns early […] The post SHIB News: Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin appeared first on Coindoo.Some are already calling it the next big altcoin of 2025, one that could mirror the type of returns early […] The post SHIB News: Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin appeared first on Coindoo.

SHIB News: Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/04 23:25
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009793-1.14%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.00707-5.49%

Some are already calling it the next big altcoin of 2025, one that could mirror the type of returns early SHIB holders saw.

The narrative is shifting as traders look beyond meme tokens toward utility-driven projects with real long-term potential.

While SHIB continues its own journey, this new entrant is drawing serious attention. For anyone focused on early-stage crypto investment, it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about opportunities.

SHIB News Today: From Meme to Market Player

Shiba Inu remains a household name in crypto. It trades in a narrow band as its developers roll out ecosystem upgrades and token burns. Over the past day, SHIB News: SHIB has inched higher, reflecting renewed meme coin enthusiasm. Yet behind the scenes, many of its holders are looking for the next play, one that offers more than community hype.

Traders online are already asking, “What comes after SHIB?” Some believe the answer lies in projects that blend SHIB’s massive following with infrastructure designed for real-world use. SHIB’s brand power is undeniable, but if volumes thin out or the narrative shifts, investors may pivot toward new projects that deliver utility as well as growth.

Remittix: The Rising Contender

That pivot may already be underway. Remittix, a cross-chain DeFi project focused on payments, is aiming squarely at global banking and remittance markets, areas where SHIB has little reach. Instead of leaning on memes, Remittix is building the rails for cross-border transactions at scale.

The presale has been a standout success, raising more than $27 million with over 674 million tokens sold. Thousands of investors have joined, and its referral and giveaway campaigns are fueling rapid growth. Compared with SHIB’s popularity-first model, Remittix is positioning itself as a long-term solution with scalability, trust, and daily utility at its core.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Momentum

  • Enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Uses low-fee rails optimized for mass adoption
  • Fully verified by CertiK and ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens
  • Features deflationary tokenomics with staking rewards
  • Offers 15% referral rewards in USDT, claimable daily
  • Wallet beta launch planned in Q3, with real FX conversion support

By merging SHIB’s community-driven spirit with functional DeFi technology, Remittix appeals to both speculators and utility-focused investors.

Giveaway & Listings: Time-Sensitive Opportunity

To accelerate adoption, Remittix has launched a $250,000 giveaway along with its referral program, which pays users 15% in USDT on every new purchase. Rewards can be claimed daily, and early participants have already reported thousands in referral income just by sharing links.

Shiba Inu carved out its place in meme culture and rewarded believers. Now, Remittix is positioning itself in the payments infrastructure with a chance to become the next breakout story. The opportunity window is open,  but it may not stay that way for long.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post SHIB News: Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15491+2.46%
MemeCore
M$2.40635-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.09%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,432.25-1.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.012-0.66%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+6.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06676-3.55%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 22:57

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,498.82
$103,498.82$103,498.82

+0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,487.87
$3,487.87$3,487.87

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.48
$160.48$160.48

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4344
$2.4344$2.4344

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17611
$0.17611$0.17611

-0.01%