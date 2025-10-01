صرافیDEX+
The top cryptocurrency coins are showing starkly different stories. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is still reeling from the fallout of its recent bridge exploit, which has eroded investor trust. At the same time, the Ethena (ENA) price action is at a decisive point, supported by rising fundamentals but hindered by weak volume and profit-taking.

SHIB & Ethena’s Price Uncertainty Diverts Buyers’ Attention to BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal & $414M Presale

2025/10/01 01:00
BlockDAG

The top cryptocurrency coins are showing starkly different stories. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is still reeling from the fallout of its recent bridge exploit, which has eroded investor trust. At the same time, the Ethena (ENA) price action is at a decisive point, supported by rising fundamentals but hindered by weak volume and profit-taking. 

Yet while these projects wrestle with setbacks, BlockDAG (BDAG) is stealing the spotlight. With almost $415M raised in Batch 30 at $0.0013, global miner shipments underway, and a multi-year BWT Alpine F1® Team sponsorship, it’s positioning itself as one of the top crypto coins right now. Add to this its 25% referral program, which blends cultural visibility with grassroots growth in a way that Shiba Inu and Ethena have yet to match.

Shiba Inu’s Breach Tests Trust in the SHIB Ecosystem

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem remains frozen following its September 12 bridge exploit, one of the most severe incidents in its history. Attackers seized 10 of 12 validator keys, enabling fraudulent transfers worth approximately $2.3 million in ETH, SHIB, and ROAR. PeckShield flagged the breach, and the Ethereum bridge has since been shut, leaving assets stranded. 

Core contributor Kaal Dhairya stressed that security takes priority, with developers conducting thorough checks before reopening. Possible recovery paths, such as bounties, treasury funds, or insurance, are under review but remain undecided. 

Meanwhile, the inability to withdraw assets is eroding confidence, with investors questioning the durability of SHIB. A credible recovery and stronger security could stabilize its standing, but delays risk weakening trust and diminishing SHIB’s position among top tokens.

Ethena (ENA) Price Action Balances Fragility and Strength

The story of Ethena (ENA) price action is mixed, with the token trading near $0.60 and struggling against resistance. A double-top breakdown could push it to the $0.50 support level, as volume has thinned and $5.4M ENA has flowed to exchanges, suggesting profit-taking. 

Still, fundamentals are strong: Total Value Locked peaked at $13.88B with $151M daily inflows, while active addresses rose to 32,000. Yield rewards hit 0.072 APY, their best since March, and institutional backing is clear with Arca holding $4.57M in ENA.

Exchange outflows are easing, leaving room for recovery toward $0.80 if buyers return. Yet sustained selling could drag it back to $0.50, keeping Ethena (ENA) price action one of the most debated plays among top cryptos.

BlockDAG’s F1® Spotlight and Referral Power Recast Adoption

While Shiba Inu and Ethena wrestle with instability, BlockDAG has been steadily expanding its influence. The project has raised almost $415 million in its presale, with coins priced at $0.0013 in Batch 30 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05. These numbers underscore strong early demand, but the project’s cultural and adoption strategy is what truly separates it from other top crypto coins right now.

At the heart of this momentum is the multi-year BWT Alpine F1® Team partnership (2025–2028). Debuting in Singapore during Token2049 and the Grand Prix at Raffles Hotel, the collaboration cements BlockDAG as the Exclusive Layer One Blockchain Partner of BWT Alpine F1® Team. 

With branding on race cars, interactive fan simulators, hackathons, and digital Web3 integrations, the deal ensures visibility across a global audience of billions. CEO Antony Turner highlighted how this partnership will deliver unforgettable fan experiences powered by DAG technology, while BWT Alpine F1® Team’s Flavio Briatore hailed the infrastructure as potentially game-changing for the sport.

Beyond sponsorship, BlockDAG is fostering adoption through its shipments of miners. More than 19,000 X-Series units have been distributed to over 130 countries, complementing the 3 million+ X1 app miners already active. This hybrid PoW + PoE network structure strengthens security and throughput, giving BlockDAG technical credibility.

Finally, the 25% referral program adds a powerful growth lever. Referrers earn substantial commissions, while referees get a 5% bonus, creating a viral incentive loop. This system has fueled community expansion and increased visibility, alongside the BWT Alpine F1® Team partnership. Together, these elements give BlockDAG an edge not just in presale fundraising but in embedding itself into mainstream sports and culture.

Takeaway! 

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is weighed down by one of its most serious breaches, forcing developers and investors to reckon with questions of security and trust. Ethena (ENA) price action stands in a fragile balance, its fundamentals strong but its chart signaling caution. 

By contrast, BlockDAG is writing a different script. With almost $415 million raised, 19,000 miners shipped, a 25% referral program, and the global BWT Alpine F1® Team sponsorship, it is weaving adoption and visibility into its DNA. As traders scan the top crypto coins right now, the question isn’t just about surviving the market’s pressures but about commanding attention. On that front, BlockDAG is already in pole position.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

