SHIB Burn Soars, Cronos Drops, BlockDAG Presale Booms

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 20:03
Shiba Inu and Cronos holders understand the frustration of weak analytics and limited NFT tracking. Burns and short-term trades may create temporary excitement, but the real problem is that core tools are still missing, with many left asking the same question. Why settle for less?

BlockDAG (BDAG) provides the opposite experience. Its Awakening Testnet is not a soft demo. From the start, it delivers rapid throughput, working dApps, NFT explorer features, and developer systems. Instead of waiting for a future mainnet, users can already build, test, and explore in near-live conditions.

Compared with Shiba Inu’s price swings, Cronos’s uncertain outlook, and the wider discussion of best-performing crypto coins, BlockDAG stands out with real utility and an undeniable early lead.

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Feels Like a Full Deployment

BlockDAG is reshaping expectations of what a testnet should deliver. Awakening has doubled throughput to 1,400 TPS, introduced account abstraction for easier wallet interaction, and rolled out live dApps like Lottery and Reflection. This is far beyond a basic preview.

Users also get a full NFT explorer with media support, detailed filters, and real-time analytics that rival mainnet explorers. By comparison, Shiba Inu and Cronos users are still limited when trying to track NFT activity in detail.

Its analytics layer brings even more value. With CSV exports, WalletConnect access, and dashboards for gas, TPS, and transaction flow, participants aren’t just testing. They’re engaging with conditions that feel almost identical to a live chain. BlockDAG is proving itself in action, not just in theory.

The presale results mirror this strength. Nearly $420 million has been raised, 26.6 billion BDAG distributed, and more than 312,000 holders are active. Over 3 million miners are using the X1 app, while 20,000 physical mining units have been shipped globally.

With Batch 31 priced at $0.0304, buyers now have the opportunity to enter at a special offer of $0.0015 for a limited time. A referral program with 25% rewards has fueled viral growth, and each presale stage closes faster than the last. This is why BlockDAG goes beyond being grouped with other best-performing crypto coins. It offers practical value combined with one of the most compelling growth stories of 2025.

SHIB Price: Symmetrical Triangle Signals Uncertainty

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is holding near $0.000011 as its community works hard to cut supply through burns. In a single day, over 7 million SHIB were destroyed, marking a 7,000% spike in the burn rate. One wallet alone moved more than 6 million coins into the burn address across several transactions, showing that the push is still active.

Community members also burned 1.15 million SHIB within 24 hours, around 400% higher than the average daily rate. Alongside this, exchange reserves dropped to roughly 84 trillion SHIB, showing more coins being moved off exchanges. Whale accumulation has been on the rise, suggesting that larger holders expect eventual upside.

From a technical view, SHIB is forming a symmetrical triangle. Resistance sits near $0.0000144 and $0.000016, and if bulls can push through these levels, momentum could pick up quickly. Until then, its progress remains tied to community-driven burns and market sentiment.

Cronos Price Forecast: Heavy Drop After Treasury Buzz

Cronos (CRO) has faced sharp volatility. After a highly publicized $6 billion treasury announcement linked to Trump Media and Crypto.com, CRO surged, only to lose ground almost immediately. The result has been a weekly drop of more than 17%, cutting billions from its market cap. It now trades close to $0.194, with support at $0.18 being the key level to watch.

If that support holds, CRO may try to reclaim $0.21 resistance. If it breaks down, the decline could continue further. Traders remain split between hope for a rebound and caution over further risk.

Even with this setback, Cronos continues to feature among mentions of the best-performing crypto coins, largely due to its ecosystem activity and partnerships. But the spotlight is shifting toward whether it can create consistent usage and demand strong enough to hold its place.

BlockDAG Leads Utility, SHIB, and CRO Lag

Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows heavy burn activity and whale support, but it still struggles with weak liquidity. Cronos (CRO) faces market skepticism after its rapid pump and reversal, and its future depends on holding key support. Both remain under discussion in lists of best-performing crypto coins, yet both face major gaps that limit their next steps.

BlockDAG is moving in the opposite direction. Its Awakening Testnet already delivers explorer pages, NFT integration, live dApps, and strong developer tools that most networks struggle to offer even at launch. With nearly $420 million raised, millions of miners engaged, and an ROI potential above 3,700%, BlockDAG is doing more than offering a preview. It’s giving users a real head start that feels like a mainnet.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/shib-burn-soars-cronos-drops-blockdag-presale-booms/

