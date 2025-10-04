Senator Ted Cruz Blocks Two Bipartisan Privacy Bills

US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has blocked a privacy bill that seeks to protect all Americans from having their personal information exposed by data brokers — arguing that law enforcement needs access to some data and that the bill requires refinement.

The Bitcoiner was the only US senator to object to Democrat Senator Ron Wyden’s bill — Senate Bill 2850 — on Wednesday, arguing a lack of data could disrupt efforts to ensure that convicted sex offenders are kept away from children.

SB 2850 seeks to stop brokers from exposing personal data

Wyden said SB 2850 would seek to offer Americans protection against data brokers that sell sensitive data to “anyone with a credit card,” stating that some people use this information to carry out violence, stalking, and other criminal threats.

Cruz, who has long pushed back against central bank digital currencies and other surveillance measures, told fellow lawmakers that he’s “interested in expanding the protection to as wide a universe as is feasible, as is practicable, but that answer is not yet worked out.”

Cruz also rejected a narrower privacy bill introduced by Wyden immediately after on the same grounds. Senate Bill 2851 seeks to extend protections only to federal lawmakers, state officials, and their staff, as well as survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

However, Cruz offered to work with Wyden on the bipartisan bill, saying he doesn’t want Congress to “do nothing and fail to take reasonable common sense steps” that may hinder the privacy of law-abiding citizens.

Privacy has been a highly debated topic within the cryptocurrency community, which was built on the ideals of freedom from surveillance. Limiting the data shared with brokers may also reduce the risk of security breaches, which remains a persistent threat in the US and abroad.

There has also been considerable controversy over how online data is stored and used. Data brokers collect personal information, from names and addresses to phone numbers and financial data, to sell to businesses for marketing purposes and to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

Privacy push comes after lawmaker’s fatal home attack

Calls to expand privacy protections for lawmakers follow the assassination of former Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman at her home in June.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes the alleged perpetrator, Luther Boelter, found Hortman’s address through data brokers.

Members of the crypto community have also been targeted for killings and abductions. According to a database managed by Bitcoiner Jameson Lopp, there have been over 50 attacks on people or families holding crypto in 2025 alone. Many of these incidents have involved the perpetrators finding out the home addresses of victims to carry out their attacks.

Wyden is investigating a top crypto exec

Meanwhile, Wyden confirmed that he launched an investigation into the tax strategies of Dan Morehead, founder of the crypto-focused venture capital firm Pantera Capital, on Wednesday.

Wyden claims Morehead improperly avoided more than $100 million in US taxes by misrepresenting his residency status and abusing Puerto Rico’s tax system.

Wyden said Morehead treated the nine-figure capital gains as exempt from US tax laws despite the lion’s share of those gains allegedly being accrued while he was based in California.

