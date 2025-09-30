صرافیDEX+
The SEC is exploring a plan to let blockchain-based versions of stocks trade on crypto exchanges, signaling growing support for tokenization. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly developing a plan to allow blockchain-registered versions of stocks to trade on cryptocurrency exchanges — a move that would mark a significant step toward integrating digital asset technology into the traditional financial system.The proposal, still in early stages, would let investors buy and sell stock tokens — digital representations of shares in publicly traded companies — on approved crypto platforms, The Information reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The initiative reflects growing regulatory openness to tokenization, the process of creating blockchain-based tokens that mirror ownership of traditional assets.

SEC weighs plan to allow blockchain-based stock trading amid crypto push: Report

2025/09/30 23:44
The SEC is exploring a plan to let blockchain-based versions of stocks trade on crypto exchanges, signaling growing support for tokenization.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly developing a plan to allow blockchain-registered versions of stocks to trade on cryptocurrency exchanges — a move that would mark a significant step toward integrating digital asset technology into the traditional financial system.

The proposal, still in early stages, would let investors buy and sell stock tokens — digital representations of shares in publicly traded companies — on approved crypto platforms, The Information reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The initiative reflects growing regulatory openness to tokenization, the process of creating blockchain-based tokens that mirror ownership of traditional assets. 

