صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
SEC delays crypto ETF approvals; COME Mining offers an alternative with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT contracts. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again brought market attention back to the ETF approval process. The SEC recently…SEC delays crypto ETF approvals; COME Mining offers an alternative with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT contracts. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again brought market attention back to the ETF approval process. The SEC recently…

SEC halts spot crypto ETF filings, investors turn to COME Mining cloud mining

نویسنده: Crypto.news
2025/10/01 02:27
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09773+0.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$102,935.03-2.78%
Ethereum
ETH$3,459.92-2.73%
XRP
XRP$2.4234-5.40%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1752-2.86%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

SEC delays crypto ETF approvals; COME Mining offers an alternative with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT contracts.

Summary
  • COME Mining offers cash flow from BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT contracts.
  • The mobile-friendly platform lets users mine anytime, with multi-currency and bank-grade security.
  • New users earn $15 in computing power plus daily rewards, making crypto mining easy.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again brought market attention back to the ETF approval process. The SEC recently urged several institutions to withdraw their spot ETF applications involving mainstream currencies such as LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE. 

This move not only delayed the market’s expectations for compliance, but also made investors once again face the short-term uncertainty and high volatility of crypto assets.

Analysts point out that ETFs are seen as a key channel for attracting mainstream capital, but the slowdown in approvals means that investors will continue to struggle to achieve stable returns through this channel in the short term. 

For retail investors, “hoarding coins and waiting for them to rise” often leads to passive price fluctuations; for traders, frequent operations are accompanied by high thresholds and high risks. Against this backdrop, more and more investors are looking for new paths that can both maintain asset liquidity and protect against market risks.

At this time, COME Mining cloud mining gradually came to the fore with its unique model. The platform offers hash rate contracts settled in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, allowing users to participate in block production without investing in mining equipment or electricity costs. 

Users also receive a stable cash flow through automatic daily settlement. Instead of passively waiting for the long-term game of ETFs, investors are transforming digital assets from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation” through COME Mining, locking in a more predictable value-added path during turbulent cycles.

COME Mining mobile application highlights

1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience.

2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors.

3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, the app provides users with bank-grade encryption and fund security.

4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started.

5. Stable operation and 24/7 service: Flexible short-term and long-term contracts are available. The platform guarantees 100% uptime and provides 24/7 technical support, giving users peace of mind.

Three steps to start:

1.Register: Visit the official website and register with an email address.

2.Choose a contract: Flexibly choose a computing power plan based on a particular budget.

3.Enjoy the benefits: After contract activation, daily profits are automatically credited to an account, and users can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

SEC halts spot crypto ETF filings, investors turn to COME Mining cloud mining - 2

Summary

In an environment where ETFs are blocked and market volatility is intensifying, COME Mining cloud mining has become a rational choice for investors. With its low threshold, transparency, and daily settlement model, it enables XRP and multi-currency assets to truly achieve stable appreciation. For long-term holders and new users, COME Mining is not only a “safe haven”, but also an important tool to promote the long-term value growth of digital assets.

For more information, please visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,962.32
$102,962.32$102,962.32

-0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,459.91
$3,459.91$3,459.91

-0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.08
$159.08$159.08

-1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4244
$2.4244$2.4244

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17528
$0.17528$0.17528

-0.48%