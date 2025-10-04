صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
With MiCA set to transform Europe’s crypto market in 2026, SBSB FinTech Lawyers help startups navigate licensing, AML/CTF rules, and jurisdiction strategy. As 2026 approaches, cryptocurrency startups in Europe face a pivotal moment. The full implementation of the MiCA Regulation…With MiCA set to transform Europe’s crypto market in 2026, SBSB FinTech Lawyers help startups navigate licensing, AML/CTF rules, and jurisdiction strategy. As 2026 approaches, cryptocurrency startups in Europe face a pivotal moment. The full implementation of the MiCA Regulation…

SBSB’s guide to choosing an ideal jurisdiction for crypto startup

نویسنده: Crypto.news
2025/10/04 02:02
Startup
STARTUP$0.001456-8.94%
CryptoTradingFund
CTF$0.1001--%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With MiCA set to transform Europe’s crypto market in 2026, SBSB FinTech Lawyers help startups navigate licensing, AML/CTF rules, and jurisdiction strategy.

Table of Contents

  • Key considerations when choosing a jurisdiction for a crypto startup
  • Top jurisdictions to consider for crypto startups
  • Why choose SBSB FinTech Lawyers?
Summary
  • As MiCA takes full effect in 2026, crypto startups must carefully choose their EU base.
  • SBSB FinTech Lawyers guide startups in picking the right EU jurisdiction under MiCA.
  • As MiCA raises entry barriers, the right jurisdiction is key for crypto startup survival.

As 2026 approaches, cryptocurrency startups in Europe face a pivotal moment. The full implementation of the MiCA Regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) will bring sweeping changes, with new licensing requirements, stricter anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) measures, and more rigorous corporate governance standards. These regulatory shifts will present challenges for many emerging crypto businesses.

The critical question now is: How can crypto startups select the right jurisdiction to adapt successfully to these changes?

SBSB FinTech Lawyers, a leading international law firm with over a decade of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps clients navigate this complex legal landscape and determine the best jurisdiction to establish or relocate their crypto businesses.

“The MiCA Regulation will create a unified European market, but the high entry barriers it introduces will require businesses to choose their jurisdiction carefully. The right choice balances costs, opportunities, and long-term compliance,” said Ivan Nevzorov, Acting CEO of SBSB FinTech Lawyers.

Key considerations when choosing a jurisdiction for a crypto startup

For crypto startups, selecting the right jurisdiction has become a strategic move, with several critical factors at play:

  • Minimum Capital Requirements: Jurisdictions with manageable capital requirements allow for smoother market entry.
  • Regulatory Burden and Oversight: The ease or difficulty of navigating the local regulatory environment can significantly impact a startup’s operations.
  • Transitional Regimes Pre-MiCA: Some jurisdictions offer transitional periods that ease the shift before MiCA is fully enforced.
  • Banking and Payment Solutions: Availability of banking services and crypto-friendly payment solutions is crucial for operational efficiency.
  • Jurisdiction’s Reputation: The reputation of a jurisdiction can influence investor confidence and the willingness of partners to engage with your business.

Top jurisdictions to consider for crypto startups

SBSB FinTech Lawyers recommends focusing on several jurisdictions that combine low costs, flexibility, and favorable conditions for crypto businesses:

  • Panama: Known for its business-friendly environment, Panama allows crypto companies to operate without a mandatory license. The country offers flexible corporate structures and low-cost tax frameworks, making it ideal for startups looking for operational freedom.
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: With a developing crypto-friendly market and relatively low entry barriers, Bosnia and Herzegovina provides an attractive option. Its banking sector is open to crypto business accounts, making it a good choice for smaller operators.
  • El Salvador: As the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, El Salvador offers crypto businesses clear legal recognition. While it has strong government support, companies must adhere to strict compliance regulations, particularly in relation to the Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) license.

Why choose SBSB FinTech Lawyers?

SBSB FinTech Lawyers provides end-to-end support for crypto startups. From analyzing business needs and selecting the most suitable jurisdiction to securing the necessary licenses and ensuring a smooth market entry, we guide clients through the entire process. SBSB helps companies navigate the evolving regulatory landscape while maintaining a balance between compliance and business growth.

With over 10 years of experience, SBSB FinTech Lawyers is an international law firm specializing in fintech, crypto-assets, and regulatory compliance. The company serves clients in the EU, Latin America, and Asia, offering expert advice on jurisdiction selection and ensuring a seamless market entry.

For more information, visit the official website.

Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15491+2.46%
MemeCore
M$2.40635-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.09%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,432.25-1.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.012-0.66%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+6.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06676-3.55%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 22:57

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,567.27
$103,567.27$103,567.27

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,489.64
$3,489.64$3,489.64

+0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.66
$160.66$160.66

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4358
$2.4358$2.4358

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17630
$0.17630$0.17630

+0.09%