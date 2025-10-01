صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours launch tokenized payments using XRP Ledger, NFTs, and blockchain for tourism and commerce. SBI Ripple Asia has partnered with Tobu Top Tours to build a tokenized payment ecosystem. The initiative will issue proprietary tokens tailored to destinations, brands, and fan engagement. The project will link digital experiences to […] The post SBI Ripple Asia Partners with Tobu Top Tours for Tokenized Payment System appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours launch tokenized payments using XRP Ledger, NFTs, and blockchain for tourism and commerce. SBI Ripple Asia has partnered with Tobu Top Tours to build a tokenized payment ecosystem. The initiative will issue proprietary tokens tailored to destinations, brands, and fan engagement. The project will link digital experiences to […] The post SBI Ripple Asia Partners with Tobu Top Tours for Tokenized Payment System appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

SBI Ripple Asia Partners with Tobu Top Tours for Tokenized Payment System

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 00:00
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.4235-5.40%
Chainlink
LINK$15.74-3.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001325-6.02%

SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours launch tokenized payments using XRP Ledger, NFTs, and blockchain for tourism and commerce.

SBI Ripple Asia has partnered with Tobu Top Tours to build a tokenized payment ecosystem. The initiative will issue proprietary tokens tailored to destinations, brands, and fan engagement. The project will link digital experiences to physical spending in the interests of bolstering tourism and commerce. The first half of 2026 will see the service hit the market. Therefore, the platform is a landmark in the advances that Japan is taking in the adoption of blockchain for viable financial applications.

XRP Ledger Facilitates Secure and Efficient Transactions

The memorandum of understanding outlines the responsibilities of both companies. Toju Top Tours will take care of partner acquisition, merchant onboarding, and user network building. Meanwhile, SBI Ripple Asia will have highly reliable tokens issued on the XRP Ledger. By merging these roles together, the two companies hope to make everything run smoothly and ensure users are likely to get paid. In addition, NFTs tied to the tokens will also give digital mementos and discount vouchers for the person also to push the audience to engage again.

The payment system uses XRP Ledger to ensure transparency and reliability. The customers will use these tokens to pay for hotels, dining, shopping, and services offered by the bank. Merchants get paid in local currency, and the transaction is completed immediately. This process eliminates volatility risks and ensures financial regulatory compliance. Moreover, blockchain-based infrastructure ensures enhanced security, which fosters trust among users and merchants alike.

Related Reading: SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments | Live Bitcoin News

It subscribes to a model that combines tourism, commerce, and fan involvement. It gives visitors the opportunity to engage easily with the local economy, while keeping money flowing locally within local businesses. Additionally, the platform serves as a catalyst that exhibits practical application of blockchain in daily transactions rather than merely trading and investing. The approach is scalable for future implementation of tokenized payment ecosystems in other business verticals.

Tokenized Payment Platform Becomes Model for Tourism and Commerce

Fujitsu will facilitate technical development to successfully deploy and maintain the platform. Through an integration between NFTs and proprietary tokens, the initiative enhances its fan base’s loyalty and engagement. Users get an interactive experience, and businesses get loyalty through regular participation.

The ecosystem is used by retail, entertainment, and service industries, building new revenue streams. Furthermore, the model connects digital engagement and physical spend through a unique fan economy.

The collaboration marks a general trend in adopting the technology in blockchain for practical uses. It shows how regulated digital assets can deliver secure, efficient, and convenient payment solutions. Furthermore, the project provides a blueprint for other countries seeking to incorporate token payments into tourism and general commerce. The potential for cross-industry collaboration is entirely pointed out, highlighting the significance of innovation and economic growth potential through the use of blockchain.

By connecting regulatory compliance, technology robustness, and strategic partnerships, the platform provides a new growth model. If you want to keep it safe, it allows tourists, local businesses, and other brands in Interstellar to interact using tokenized payments.

Overall, the SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours initiative is a prime example of how blockchain can drive transformative change. It boosts local economies, ensures fan loyalty, and creates a practical, secure infrastructure for digital transactions in Japan.

The post SBI Ripple Asia Partners with Tobu Top Tours for Tokenized Payment System appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,965.96
$102,965.96$102,965.96

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,458.95
$3,458.95$3,458.95

-0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.06
$159.06$159.06

-1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4235
$2.4235$2.4235

-0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17523
$0.17523$0.17523

-0.51%