صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR SBI Ripple Asia, Tobu Top Tours to launch NFT-powered tourism tokens by 2026 Tourism meets blockchain: XRP Ledger tokens + NFTs fuel local economies SBI Ripple, Tobu Top Tours craft blockchain payments for Japan’s tourism NFT souvenirs + local tokens set to transform Japan’s cashless travel scene XRP Ledger-backed platform blends NFTs, tokens, and [...] The post SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SBI Ripple Asia, Tobu Top Tours to launch NFT-powered tourism tokens by 2026 Tourism meets blockchain: XRP Ledger tokens + NFTs fuel local economies SBI Ripple, Tobu Top Tours craft blockchain payments for Japan’s tourism NFT souvenirs + local tokens set to transform Japan’s cashless travel scene XRP Ledger-backed platform blends NFTs, tokens, and [...] The post SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision appeared first on CoinCentral.

SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/01 02:00
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
VisionGame
VISION$0.000595-5.51%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004023-0.09%
XRP
XRP$2.4241-5.38%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00283+6.79%

TLDR

  • SBI Ripple Asia, Tobu Top Tours to launch NFT-powered tourism tokens by 2026
  • Tourism meets blockchain: XRP Ledger tokens + NFTs fuel local economies
  • SBI Ripple, Tobu Top Tours craft blockchain payments for Japan’s tourism
  • NFT souvenirs + local tokens set to transform Japan’s cashless travel scene
  • XRP Ledger-backed platform blends NFTs, tokens, and regional growth plans

SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours have signed an agreement to co-develop a blockchain payment platform. The initiative combines proprietary tokens with NFTs, enabling seamless transactions across tourism, regional economies, and the entertainment sector. Both companies aim to roll out their platform in the first half of 2026.

XRP Ledger to Power Secure, Token-Based Transactions

The blockchain payment platform will use XRP Ledger technology to issue fast, low-cost, and secure proprietary tokens. These tokens will operate within closed ecosystems, enabling users to pay for services such as lodging, dining, and shopping. By embedding NFT features, the platform also enhances the value of each transaction.

Tobu Top Tours will focus on onboarding partners and managing marketing campaigns linked to NFTs. In parallel, SBI Ripple Asia will handle token issuance and infrastructure development using blockchain payment systems. Together, they aim to create region-specific tokens that support cashless tourism while driving local economic activity.

This joint venture leverages blockchain payment innovation to anchor users in local ecosystems. With token usage confined to select regions or communities, spending stays localized. This structure promotes financial circulation in targeted economies and deepens customer engagement.

Blockchain Payment Use in Tourism and Regional Development

The platform aims to transform Japan’s tourism industry through blockchain payment systems. Tourists will use area-specific tokens that function exclusively within designated shopping districts and destinations. This approach simplifies payment processes and strengthens financial loops within host regions.

NFTs will accompany transactions as digital souvenirs or vouchers for future travel services. These added-value items aim to encourage repeat visits and foster long-term connections with the region among travelers. The system thus enables a persistent digital tie between consumers and locations.

This method allows businesses to operate on a transparent digital network. Each transaction remains verifiable on the XRP Ledger, reducing friction and enhancing trust. The companies believe this can support not only tourists but also local merchants and economies on a larger scale.

Fan Economy and Disaster Support Join Payment Network

The blockchain payment framework includes applications for fan engagement and disaster recovery. In fan communities, sports teams and artists often issue custom tokens that are usable at events or for exclusive merchandise. NFT membership cards will unlock perks and experiences based on the activity of the associated tokens.

This model not only boosts fan interaction but also introduces new digital revenue streams. It deepens brand loyalty while facilitating flexible spending options at community events. The system is built to operate within each community’s ecosystem, ensuring targeted value delivery.

The platform supports disaster-stricken areas by enabling donations via regional tokens. These funds can only be spent locally, ensuring that they directly support area-specific recovery efforts. Transparency and traceability are guaranteed through the blockchain payment structure, increasing donor confidence.

The collaboration between SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours brings blockchain payment systems into new sectors. By combining NFTs, digital tokens, and localized economies, the initiative builds a comprehensive vision for future digital payments. The project’s development continues with full-scale operations expected in early 2026.

 

The post SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,944.66
$102,944.66$102,944.66

-0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,458.54
$3,458.54$3,458.54

-0.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.02
$159.02$159.02

-1.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4241
$2.4241$2.4241

-0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17520
$0.17520$0.17520

-0.53%