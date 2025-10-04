صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post SBF’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ Was Signing Over FTX To CEO John Ray appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said his “biggest mistake” during the $8 billion collapse was handing control of the company to new management — a decision he claims cost him a last-minute opportunity to save the firm. Bankman-Fried, once the leader of the $32 billion FTX exchange, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for seven felony charges related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022, which resulted in an $8.9 billion loss of investor funds. Looking back at the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s “biggest mistake” was handing over the leadership of the company to its current CEO, John J. Ray III, on Nov. 11, 2022. “The single biggest mistake I made by far was handing the company over,” SBF told news outlet Mother Jones in an interview published on Friday. Minutes after signing over the crypto exchange, Bankman-Fried received a call about a potential external investment that may have saved the company from bankruptcy, but it was too late to revoke his signature, he claimed. Following his appointment as the new CEO, Ray filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11, 2022, and hired law firm Sullivan & Cromwell (S&C) for legal assistance in the proceedings. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Dec. 12, 2022, after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him. He was extradited to the US in January 2023. FTX collapsed due to user fund misappropriation, resulting in billions of dollars worth of trading losses for its sister company, Alameda Research. The quantitative trading firm used FTX customer funds that Bankman-Fried transferred without consent to fund Alameda’s trading losses, now referred to as the Alameda gap. Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins Sullivan & Cromwell… The post SBF’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ Was Signing Over FTX To CEO John Ray appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said his “biggest mistake” during the $8 billion collapse was handing control of the company to new management — a decision he claims cost him a last-minute opportunity to save the firm. Bankman-Fried, once the leader of the $32 billion FTX exchange, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for seven felony charges related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022, which resulted in an $8.9 billion loss of investor funds. Looking back at the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s “biggest mistake” was handing over the leadership of the company to its current CEO, John J. Ray III, on Nov. 11, 2022. “The single biggest mistake I made by far was handing the company over,” SBF told news outlet Mother Jones in an interview published on Friday. Minutes after signing over the crypto exchange, Bankman-Fried received a call about a potential external investment that may have saved the company from bankruptcy, but it was too late to revoke his signature, he claimed. Following his appointment as the new CEO, Ray filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11, 2022, and hired law firm Sullivan & Cromwell (S&C) for legal assistance in the proceedings. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Dec. 12, 2022, after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him. He was extradited to the US in January 2023. FTX collapsed due to user fund misappropriation, resulting in billions of dollars worth of trading losses for its sister company, Alameda Research. The quantitative trading firm used FTX customer funds that Bankman-Fried transferred without consent to fund Alameda’s trading losses, now referred to as the Alameda gap. Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins Sullivan & Cromwell…

SBF’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ Was Signing Over FTX To CEO John Ray

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:30
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126-3.00%
Raydium
RAY$1.571+3.55%
COM
COM$0.005896-8.20%
Farcana
FAR$0.000524-4.72%
MOTHER IGGY
MOTHER$0.007225-5.23%

Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said his “biggest mistake” during the $8 billion collapse was handing control of the company to new management — a decision he claims cost him a last-minute opportunity to save the firm.

Bankman-Fried, once the leader of the $32 billion FTX exchange, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for seven felony charges related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022, which resulted in an $8.9 billion loss of investor funds.

Looking back at the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s “biggest mistake” was handing over the leadership of the company to its current CEO, John J. Ray III, on Nov. 11, 2022.

“The single biggest mistake I made by far was handing the company over,” SBF told news outlet Mother Jones in an interview published on Friday.

Minutes after signing over the crypto exchange, Bankman-Fried received a call about a potential external investment that may have saved the company from bankruptcy, but it was too late to revoke his signature, he claimed.

Following his appointment as the new CEO, Ray filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11, 2022, and hired law firm Sullivan & Cromwell (S&C) for legal assistance in the proceedings.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Dec. 12, 2022, after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him. He was extradited to the US in January 2023.

FTX collapsed due to user fund misappropriation, resulting in billions of dollars worth of trading losses for its sister company, Alameda Research. The quantitative trading firm used FTX customer funds that Bankman-Fried transferred without consent to fund Alameda’s trading losses, now referred to as the Alameda gap.

Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins

Sullivan & Cromwell recommended Ray as new FTX CEO to SBF

Two days ahead of FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 9, S&C attorney Andrew Dietderich emailed Bankman-Fried with a plan proposing to hire Ray as a chief restructuring officer “in a possible Chapter 11.”

Source: Documentcloud.org

On Feb. 16, 2024, a group of FTX creditors sued the law firm, alleging that it played a role in FTX’s multibillion-dollar fraud and that the company had financially benefited from it. The lawsuit, which sought damages for aiding and abetting fraud and breach of fiduciary duty, was voluntarily dismissed in October 2024.

S&C earned over $171.8 million worth of legal fees from the FTX bankruptcy by June 27, 2024, according to legal filings reviewed by Reuters.

Related: Melania Trump plugs memecoin amid $10M team selling allegations

FTX users still await over $4.2 billion in repayments 

Nearly three years after the exchange’s collapse, FTX creditors continue to await full repayment.

The FTX estate started repaying creditors in February with a $1.2 billion payout, followed by a $5 billion distribution in May. With September’s payment, the exchange has reimbursed a total of $ $7.8 billion to its creditors.

FTX is estimated to have up to $16.5 billion worth of recovered assets available to repay creditors, meaning that creditors are set to receive another $8.7 billion.

The exchange plans to repay at least 98% of its customers 118% of the value in their accounts as of November 2022.

Source: Sunil

On Sept. 30, FTX distributed its third set of repayments worth $1.6 billion to its users, according to Sunil, FTX creditor and Customer Ad-Hoc Committee member, in an X post.

The FTX collapse triggered a wave of bankruptcies across the crypto industry, ushering in one of the longest bear markets in the sector’s history. Bitcoin (BTC) fell to as low as $16,000 following the fallout.

Magazine: The $2,500 doco about FTX collapse on Amazon Prime… with help from mom

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/sbf-biggest-mistake-handing-ftx-ray-ceo?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15491+2.46%
MemeCore
M$2.40635-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.09%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,432.25-1.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.012-0.66%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+6.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06676-3.55%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 22:57

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,567.27
$103,567.27$103,567.27

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,489.64
$3,489.64$3,489.64

+0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.63
$160.63$160.63

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4358
$2.4358$2.4358

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17630
$0.17630$0.17630

+0.09%