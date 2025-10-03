Samsung Wallet now offers direct Coinbase access to 75m Galaxy users

Samsung has integrated Coinbase into its Galaxy ecosystem for 75 million U.S. users through Samsung Wallet.

Editor’s note: The previous headline misstated the figure as 57 million. It is 75 million and the headline has been corrected. We apologize and deeply regret the error.



The Korean tech giant is expanding its partnership with Coinbase. On Friday, Oct. 3, Samsung announced it will enable Galaxy users to access Coinbase directly through Samsung Wallet. The partnership, first announced in July and initially available to 75 million users in the U.S., will eventually expand to other regions.

Samsung will also offer incentives to new users, including a free three-month Coinbase One subscription, which comes with zero trading fees on some assets and boosted staking rewards. Users who make their first trade through Samsung Wallet will also receive $25 in credit on Coinbase.

Samsung Wallet and Coinbase to expand crypto access

According to Samsung, the goal of the partnership is to make crypto trading more accessible for its users. The company stated that this is part of its broader strategy to make everyday tasks easier and more convenient.